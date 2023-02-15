RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki retiring

Embattled RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has announced she is stepping down, CTV News has confirmed.

In a statement, Lucki says she's decided to retire. Her last day will be March 17, 2023.

“This was not an easy decision as I love the RCMP and have loved being the 24th Commissioner. I am so incredibly proud to have had the opportunity to lead this historic organization and witness first hand the tremendous work being done each and every day by all employees from coast to coast to coast and internationally,” she said.

More to come.