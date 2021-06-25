RCMP charge Ontario man with 'terrorist hoax' after 'suspicious letters' sent to government offices
Published Friday, June 25, 2021 10:30AM EDT Last Updated Friday, June 25, 2021 10:33AM EDT
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
OTTAWA -- The RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team has arrested and charged an Ontario man with terrorist hoax and uttering threats offences after “suspicious letters” were sent to federal and provincial government offices.
The RCMP allege that, in one instance, a staff member at a government office in Ottawa opened an envelope that said “You’ve Been Anthraxed.”
The letter did not contain a hazardous substance, but the RCMP intercepted other letters of the same nature that were mailed to both domestic and foreign government officials.
