OTTAWA -- The RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team has arrested and charged an Ontario man with terrorist hoax and uttering threats offences after “suspicious letters” were sent to federal and provincial government offices.

The RCMP allege that, in one instance, a staff member at a government office in Ottawa opened an envelope that said “You’ve Been Anthraxed.”

The letter did not contain a hazardous substance, but the RCMP intercepted other letters of the same nature that were mailed to both domestic and foreign government officials.

