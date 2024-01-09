Questions surround Canada's donation of air defence system for Ukraine one year on
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says improving air defence is a top priority for his country in the new year, but getting air defence systems onto the battlefield has been slow.
The surface-to-air missile system Canada pledged to buy for Ukraine a year ago has not arrived and it's not clear whether the federal government knows when it will be sent to Ukraine.
The Defence Department says Canada paid the U.S. government $406 million for the system last March.
A spokesperson for DND says the U.S. government has signed a contract with arms maker Raytheon to get it built.
But Kongsberg, the other company involved in building those surface-to-air systems, says it has no contract with the U.S. or with Canada for the donation.
A spokesperson for the Pentagon would not provide information on the status of the system, instead referring questions to Canadian officials.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections
Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
Canada doubling carbon price rebate rural top-up, pausing charge on heating oil: Trudeau
The Canadian government is doubling the pollution price rebate rural top-up rate, and implementing a three-year pause to the federal carbon price on deliveries of heating oil in all jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge is in effect, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Singer Sinead O'Connor's cause of death revealed by coroner
Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor died from 'natural causes' in July, a coroner said Tuesday. The 56-year-old was found unresponsive at a home in southeast London on July 26.
2 major storm systems are expected to hit parts of Canada. Here's where
A Texas low storm system is bringing messy weather to parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, while another storm batters the West Coast. Here's where snow, wind and rain are expected.
Alberta family captures cougars attacking deer on back-door camera
While on vacation in Edmonton, the Havens family received a motion alert from the back-door camera at their home in Coleman in the Crowsnest Pass...
Nova Scotia couple moves into a bus to save money for a house
Luke Chiasson and his partner couldn't afford a down payment on a house, so they “took matters into their own hands” and converted an old school bus into a mobile apartment.
Questions surround Canada's donation of air defence system for Ukraine one year on
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says improving air defence is a top priority for his country in the new year, but getting air defence systems onto the battlefield has been slow.
Trudeau says Canada could list IRGC as a terrorist organization
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada could list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity.
opinion On the Princess of Wales' 42nd birthday, a look at her most iconic fashion moments over the past year
Kate, the Princess of Wales, has always let her clothes do the talking, and royal commentator Afua Hagan noticed these style statements are getting louder and more self assured as she grows into her role as the Princess of Wales.
A minivan explodes in Kabul, killing at least 3 civilians and wounding 4 others
A bomb stuck to a minivan exploded in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Tuesday, killing at least three civilians and wounding four others, a Taliban official said.
Explosion at historic Texas hotel injures 21 and scatters debris in downtown Fort Worth
An explosion at a historic Texas hotel in Fort Worth on Monday blew out windows, littered downtown streets with large piles of debris from the building and injured 21 people, including one person who is in critical condition, authorities said.
Canada
-
2 major storm systems are expected to hit parts of Canada. Here's where
A Texas low storm system is bringing messy weather to parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, while another storm batters the West Coast. Here's where snow, wind and rain are expected.
-
Iranian student, denied permit to study in Canada, disputes security danger label
An Iranian man is challenging the federal government's decision to deny him a permit to study at a Montreal university because he is considered a danger to the security of Canada.
-
'I want to wake up from this nightmare': Woman with family in Gaza, trying to get Canadian visas
Two Palestinian sisters in Newfoundland are among families across Canada applying for a limited number of special visas they hope will rescue their loved ones from the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Memorial held for WestJet pilot found dead in Calgary home
Colleagues of a former WestJet pilot who was found dead last year held a celebration of life at the Calgary International Airport on Monday.
-
RCMP fails to submit plan on how it will respond to Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry
The RCMP have failed to meet a self-imposed deadline to detail how they plan to implement recommendations from the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Thousands without power on Vancouver Island as winds forecast to reach 100km/h
More than 16,000 hydro customers were without power on Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands Tuesday morning as strong winds ravaged British Columbia's South Coast.
World
-
France gets its youngest-ever prime minister, Gabriel Attal, as Macron shakes up government
Gabriel Attal was named Tuesday as France’s youngest-ever prime minister, as President Emmanuel Macron seeks a fresh start for the rest of his term amid growing political pressure from the far right.
-
Trump to return to federal court as judges hear arguments on whether he is immune from prosecution
With Donald Trump present for the first time in months, federal appeals court judges in Washington expressed deep skepticism Tuesday that the former U.S. president was immune from prosecution on charges that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
-
Zelenskyy, Blinken, Israeli president and more will come to Davos to talk about global challenges
More than 60 heads of state and government and hundreds of business leaders are coming to Switzerland to discuss the biggest global challenges during the World Economic Forum's annual gathering next week, ranging from Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
-
A minivan explodes in Kabul, killing at least 3 civilians and wounding 4 others
A bomb stuck to a minivan exploded in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Tuesday, killing at least three civilians and wounding four others, a Taliban official said.
-
Danish appeals court upholds guilty verdicts for 3 Iranians convicted on terror charges
A Danish appeals court on Tuesday upheld guilty verdicts for three members of an Iranian separatist group convicted of promoting terror in Iran and gathering information for an unnamed Saudi intelligence service.
-
A Communist candidate gets approval to run in the Russian presidential election
Russia's national elections commission on Tuesday registered the Communist Party's candidate to compete with President Vladimir Putin in the March election that Putin is all but certain to win.
Politics
-
Trudeau says Canada could list IRGC as a terrorist organization
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada could list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity.
-
'I want to wake up from this nightmare': Woman with family in Gaza, trying to get Canadian visas
Two Palestinian sisters in Newfoundland are among families across Canada applying for a limited number of special visas they hope will rescue their loved ones from the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Questions surround Canada's donation of air defence system for Ukraine one year on
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says improving air defence is a top priority for his country in the new year, but getting air defence systems onto the battlefield has been slow.
Health
-
3rd class-action lawsuit over cantaloupe salmonella outbreak filed in Canada
A third proposed class-action lawsuit has been filed over salmonella-tainted cantaloupes that have sickened people across Canada.
-
Feds must decide whether 'all Canadians' have right to assisted dying: senator
A senator who pushed for people with mental illness to be able to seek a medically assisted death says the federal government must decide whether it will 'allow all Canadians' their choice of end-of-life care.
-
Bottled water contains thousands of nanoplastics so small they can invade the body’s cells, study says
In a trailblazing new study, researchers have discovered bottled water sold in stores can contain 10 to 100 times more bits of plastic than previously estimated — nanoparticles so infinitesimally tiny they cannot be seen under a microscope.
Sci-Tech
-
Moon landing attempt by U.S. company appears doomed after 'critical' fuel leak
The first U.S. moon landing attempt in more than 50 years appeared to be doomed after a private company's spacecraft developed a "critical" fuel leak just hours after Monday's launch.
-
How to watch a rare total solar eclipse across eastern Canada this year
Parts of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, P.E.I., Nova Scotia and Newfoundland will experience a total solar eclipse on the afternoon of April 8, 2024. Most Canadians haven't had a chance to see the 'extremely rare astronomical event' since 1979.
-
CES 2024 updates: Most interesting news and gadgets from tech's big show
CES 2024 kicks off in Las Vegas this week. The multi-day trade event, put on by the Consumer Technology Association, is set to feature swaths of the latest advances and gadgets across personal tech, transportation, health care, sustainability and more -- with burgeoning uses of artificial intelligence almost everywhere you look.
Entertainment
-
Singer Sinead O'Connor's cause of death revealed by coroner
Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor died from 'natural causes' in July, a coroner said Tuesday. The 56-year-old was found unresponsive at a home in southeast London on July 26.
-
The Emmy Awards: A guide to how to watch, who you'll see, and why it was delayed
The 2023 Emmy Awards are arriving in 2024. Hollywood's two strikes meant a four-month delay for television's annual celebration of itself. But both have now been resolved and the show will go on. Here's a look at the telecast, the ceremony, and the series and stars up for awards.
-
Inside the 2024 Golden Globes: What you didn't see on camera
The Golden Globe Awards likes to think of itself as the party of the year, but instead of a debauched, champagne-fuelled romp, it can sometimes feel more like a strange high school reunion for the extremely famous.
Business
-
82 per cent of Canadians believe the country is in a recession: survey
A new survey suggests that most Canadians are pessimistic about the outlook of the economy in 2024, as well as their own finances.
-
Trans Mountain to present pipeline variance arguments at oral hearing Friday
The Canada Energy Regulator will hear arguments Friday from the company building the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion on its request for a pipeline variance.
-
Canada's anti-money laundering body to leverage AI bets to crack down on bad actors
Canada's anti-money laundering agency is increasing its reliance on artificial intelligence to detect suspicious transactions, betting the use of the latest technology will help better fight financial crimes, a top official said.
Lifestyle
-
House-proud mouse discovered tidying British man's shed every night
When retired postman Rodney Holbrook set up cameras to try to find out who was tidying his shed almost every night, he found an unexpected helper scurrying around his workbench.
-
opinion
opinion On the Princess of Wales' 42nd birthday, a look at her most iconic fashion moments over the past year
Kate, the Princess of Wales, has always let her clothes do the talking, and royal commentator Afua Hagan noticed these style statements are getting louder and more self assured as she grows into her role as the Princess of Wales.
-
Manitoba teen bagpiper serenades crowds at California's Rose Parade
Amongst the florally flourished floats sailing through Pasadena, Cal. as part of the iconic Rose Parade was a teenage bagpiper from Manitoba.
Sports
-
Former club president regrets attacking Turkish soccer referee but denies threatening to kill him
The former president of a top-division soccer team in Turkiye told a court on Tuesday that he regretted attacking a referee at the end of a league game but denied threatening to kill him.
-
Thierry Henry says he had depression during career and cried 'almost every day' early in pandemic
Thierry Henry, who won the 1998 World Cup and the 2000 European Championship with France and is Arsenal's all-time highest scorer, has opened up about the fact he 'must have been in depression' during his soccer career.
-
'This is home': Maple Leafs sign Nylander to 8-year, US$92 million extension
The Toronto Maple Leafs have inked an eight-year contract extension with forward William Nylander.
Autos
-
Canada, Honda to meet about potential EV plant, says government source
Canadian officials are meeting representatives of Honda Motor this week, a government source said, following a news report that the carmaker was considering building an almost US$13.9 billion electric vehicle plant in the country.
-
Ford is recalling 20,000 F-150 pickup trucks in Canada. Here's what you need to know
Ford is recalling about 20,000 F-150 pickup trucks in Canada over an issue with certain rear axle bolts, which could increase the risk of 'injury or crash.'
-
Canadians 'deeply alarmed' by speeding in residential neighbourhoods: CAA
A new poll by the CAA suggests many Canadians are worried about speeding in residential neighbourhoods, but that doesn't mean they're slowing down.