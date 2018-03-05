

The Canadian Press





PARIS -- Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard has kicked off a trip to France with a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The two met for an hour today at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

Couillard announced during a joint news conference that Macron would address the provincial legislature in Quebec City in June when the French president is in the province for the G7 meeting.

The premier is expected to meet former governor general Michaelle Jean, the secretary general of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie, later today.

One of the main themes of the trip is aerospace and on Tuesday, Couillard will tour the Airbus factory in Toulouse and meet with management.

Last October, the European aircraft manufacturer acquired a majority stake in the C Series, the flagship aircraft of Bombardier assembled in Mirabel, Que.