Quebec Liberals name longtime member Pierre Arcand interim leader
In this file photo, Pierre Arcand is sworn in as Minister of Governmental administration of the new Liberal cabinet at the National Assembly in Quebec City, Wednesday, October 11, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Francis Vachon.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 5, 2018 2:27PM EDT
QUEBEC - The Quebec Liberals have named longtime member Pierre Arcand as their interim leader.
Arcand was chosen by the party's caucus today to lead the Opposition in the legislature.
He takes over from Philippe Couillard, the outgoing premier who resigned his seat and quit as party leader Thursday.
Couillard's departure followed a resounding Liberal election defeat Monday at the hands of Francois Legault's Coalition Avenir Quebec.
Arcand, first elected in 2007, is a former cabinet minister representing the Montreal riding of Mont-Royal-Outremont.
He says details of the race to find a permanent leader will be finalized in the coming months.