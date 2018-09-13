

MONTREAL -- Budget compressions in the early years of the Quebec Liberal mandate returned to haunt Philippe Couillard in the first TV debate of the province's election campaign Thursday as his opponents hit him from all sides over health and education cuts.

The Liberal leader defended his government's choices, saying the cuts led to several balanced budgets and surpluses that have allowed Quebec to responsibly invest in services and pay down debt.

Francois Legault, leader of the Coalition Avenir Quebec, said he'll "never forgive" Couillard for reducing services to special-need kids, while Parti Quebecois Leader Jean-Francois Lisee insisted the Liberal cuts caused "human misery."

Despite the recent reinvestment in the health network, the Liberals' budgetary compressions between 2014 and 2016 led to cuts totalling almost $1 billion, according to IRIS, a left-leaning research institute.

The same institute said the Couillard government's so-called austerity initiatives resulted in cuts to school budgets totalling roughly $675 million -- $337 million in the elementary and high school system alone.

However, the lean years in the early part of the mandate allowed Quebec to post consecutive balanced budgets, increase its credit rating and pay down debt, which has decreased for three years in a row.

As of March 2018, the province's gross debt stood at $204.5 billion, representing 49.6 per cent of GDP, down from the peak of 54.3 per cent in 2014-15.

Couillard also boasted that his government has lowered income taxes.

"We have cut the income taxes of individual Quebecers by $3 billion in our first mandate, which translates into $1,500 for a middle-class family of two adults and two children," he told the televised audience.

"In our second mandate, we will guarantee our public services and if we have financial room, we will reduce taxes even more.

"And for our small- and medium-sized businesses, which are the backbone of our economy, we have cut taxes by $1.4 billion, mostly payroll taxes."

Earlier in the evening, Couillard was forced to defend his government's handling of the health network.

His opponents reminded him of how nurses and orderlies are overworked and burned out, how elderly patients in long-term care facilities don't get enough baths and how medical specialists are overpaid, leaving less money for patient services.

Couillard, who is seeking another term as premier in the Oct. 1 vote, said "there has been more money than ever for home care" since his government's election in 2014, and he promised to hire more nurses and orderlies to give better services for patients.

Lisee came out strong against Couillard, calling his record "shameful."

"You are right to be frightened because what we have seen over the last four years is simply shameful," Lisee told the first citizen to ask a question in the debate after she said she was scared of ending up in one of the long-term care facilities.

Legault also hit Couillard hard on the topic.

"Our elderly have the right to be treated with more dignity, so we need more staff in these long-term care facilities and to have them renovated," said Legault, whose party is leading in the polls.

Couillard countered by reminding the leaders that "everyone has compassion around here."

He said he had no choice but to make budget compressions because the previous PQ government left a multibillion-dollar deficit his government had to attack.

Legault also attacked Couillard for signing a recent agreement to pay medical specialists significantly more than their counterparts in Ontario.

Legault and Lisee have promised to cancel the agreement and take billions away from Quebec doctors.

"Doctors in Quebec were paid about 40 per cent less than in Ontario," Legault said. "Then you gave them a 60 per cent raise!"

Manon Masse, one of Quebec solidaire's two co-spokespeople (the fourth-placed party in the legislature does not have leaders), said her party is the only one "with the courage" to collect more money to pay for services.

Quebec solidaire is promising to find $13 billion more a year for the state, mostly from wealthier Quebecers and large companies.

There will be two other televised debates -- one in English next Monday and another in French on Sept. 20.

One recent poll found that 44 per cent of respondents who had a preference said they could change their minds based on the performances in the debates.