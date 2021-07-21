OTTAWA -- Canada’s Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Minister Carla Qualtrough is heading to Japan to attend the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games.

The former Paralympic athlete will depart for Tokyo Thursday and return on July 26.

“I will join all Canadians in proudly cheering on our athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Our athletes have spent years and countless hours working toward this moment, and I encourage all Canadians to unite as one team to cheer them on and share in their success,” she said in a news release.

The minister competed in two Paralympic Games as a visually-impaired swimmer, and throughout her athletic career won three Paralympic and four World Championship medals.

She’s also acted as president of the Canadian Paralympic Committee, chair of the Sport Dispute Resolution Centre of Canada, was on the board of the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport, and was vice-chair of the Delta Gymnastics Society.

The Olympics will take place from July 23 to August 8.