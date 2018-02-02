

The Canadian Press





WASHINGTON -- There's a new projection out today about what might happen if NAFTA negotiations drag on for another year.

Scotiabank estimates that the lingering uncertainty would shave one-fifth of one per cent off of Canada's GDP growth.

The bank still forecasts growth in 2018 -- of about 2.3 per cent.

But it says the lack of clarity about NAFTA will chill a bit of investment in Canada, and in Mexico.

The U.S., the forecast says, will not experience a similar chill.

Observers fear the negotiations will not be completed during the currently scheduled rounds of talks, which end in March, and could enter a slower phase thanks to national elections this year in Mexico and the U.S.