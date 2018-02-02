Punting NAFTA talks into 2019 would cost Canada 0.2 per cent of GDP: Scotiabank
National flags representing the United States, Canada, and Mexico fly in the breeze in New Orleans where leaders of the North American Free Trade Agreement met on April 21, 2008. (Judi Bottoni/AP/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 2, 2018 4:04PM EST
WASHINGTON -- There's a new projection out today about what might happen if NAFTA negotiations drag on for another year.
Scotiabank estimates that the lingering uncertainty would shave one-fifth of one per cent off of Canada's GDP growth.
The bank still forecasts growth in 2018 -- of about 2.3 per cent.
But it says the lack of clarity about NAFTA will chill a bit of investment in Canada, and in Mexico.
The U.S., the forecast says, will not experience a similar chill.
Observers fear the negotiations will not be completed during the currently scheduled rounds of talks, which end in March, and could enter a slower phase thanks to national elections this year in Mexico and the U.S.