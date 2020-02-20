OTTAWA -- Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair says that the RCMP in British Columbia have agreed to move from their position on Wet’suwet’en territory and to a nearby town.

As a result, Blair told reporters Thursday morning he believes it's now time for the protesters to remove their barricades.

"The RCMP— I think in a very appropriate pursuit of less confrontation and in the goal of peacekeeping—have agreed to continue to serve the area but by locating their people in a nearby town, which is entirely their decision but I think the right one," Blair said, adding that he thinks this should bring the situation to a point where it can be resolved.

Blair said that the B.C. RCMP have sent a letter to the hereditary chiefs offering to deploying their police officers from the nearby town of Houston, B.C.

“They are changing their profile on the property," Blair said, calling it a "sound operational decision" made by the RCMP.

"I'm hoping that… the condition that the people said was the reason for the barricades has now been met," Blair said. "I think now the circumstances are such that those barricades should come down… now it's time to move forward."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with his cabinet on Parliament Hill Thursday morning as rail service continues to be impeded across much of the country due to the ongoing protests and blockades.

In the House of Commons MPs will be debating a motion from the Conservatives that calls on the House to "stand in solidarity with every elected band council on the Coastal GasLink route, the majority of hereditary chiefs, and the vast majority of the Wet’suwet’en people, who support the Coastal GasLink project, and condemn the radical activists who are exploiting divisions within the Wet’suwet’en community, holding the Canadian economy hostage, and threatening jobs and opportunities in Indigenous communities."

More to come.