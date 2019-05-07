

CTVNews.ca Staff





CTV News has confirmed that the public prosecutor intends to drop the charge of breach of trust against Vice-Admiral Mark Norman.

Norman is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday in Ottawa, where prosecutors are expected to outline their reasoning behind the dropped charge.

The trial was supposed to start in August, close to the start of the federal election campaign.

Norman served as the second-in-command of the military until he was charged in March 2018 with breach of trust for allegedly leaking cabinet secrets in favour of Quebec-based Davie Shipbuilding in relation to a $700-million shipbuilding contract. Norman has denied any wrongdoing and his legal team have argued that the charges he is facing are politically motivated.

Last week, CTV News reported that outgoing Liberal MP Andrew Leslie was on the witness list to testify, if called, against the government.

