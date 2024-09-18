Politics

    • Public inquiry to hear from current, former MPs targeted by foreign meddling

    Erin O'Toole is seen in Ottawa on April 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Erin O'Toole is seen in Ottawa on April 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    OTTAWA -

    A federal inquiry into foreign interference is slated to hear today from current and former politicians who have been singled out by meddlers.

    Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole, Conservative MP Michael Chong and New Democrat MP Jenny Kwan have all been identified publicly as targets of interference by China.

    The inquiry's latest hearings are focusing on the capacity of federal agencies to detect, deter and counter foreign meddling.

    The hearings, scheduled to continue through Oct. 16, will be somewhat broad in scope, examining democratic institutions and the experiences of diaspora communities.

    Beginning Oct. 21, the commission will then hold a week of policy consultations, including a series of roundtable discussions featuring experts, to encourage recommendations.

    The inquiry's final report is due by the end of the year.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2024.

