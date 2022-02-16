Bringing minors to protests, supplying fuel can be prohibited under the Emergencies Act
The Emergencies Act has been enacted. Here's what that means
Ottawa police hand out leaflets warning downtown protesters to leave
Protecting war memorials, designating vaccine clinics critical: 5 notable emergency powers
Emergencies Act dismissed as scare tactic by some Ottawa protesters
New rules going after blockade financing an overreach, critics say
Ottawa protest fundraising website 'Family Expense Support' goes down
Border blockade in Manitoba to be cleared Wednesday: RCMP
Feds crack down on trucker protest financing, from crowdfund rules to freezing bank accounts
Convoy fundraising leak shows substantial U.S. donations, $75K from Canadian donor
Truckers end blockade at Alberta border crossing, 4 charged with conspiracy to commit murder
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly resigns amid trucker protests
Emergencies Act a 'turning point' to end trucker 'occupation': Ottawa interim police chief
How do Ontario police forces operate and who commands them?
Commissioner says Fredericton COVID-19 protest included racist symbolism and imagery
Feds bringing emergency declaration to Parliament 'imminently'
Service resumes at B.C. border crossing, a dozen people arrested
Don Martin: Trudeau's besieged leadership cried out for an Emergencies Act
Who is who? A guide to the major players in the trucker convoy protest