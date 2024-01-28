Progressives mourn 'great Canadian' Ed Broadbent at state funeral in Ottawa
Generations of progressives paid their respects to former NDP leader Ed Broadbent and celebrated his legacy and accomplishments during a state funeral held in the nation's capital on Sunday afternoon.
Remembered as a passionate man who lived meaningful life full of books, classical music and quality time with loved ones, Broadbent was honoured for the profound impact he left on Canada, and his ability to remain civil and congenial with his political opponents while pushing for a more fair and inclusive country.
"Ed was not just a mentor, but also a friend. His seemingly endless capacity for compassion made him a guiding light in our country, and for so many personally," said Broadbent Institute Executive Director and master of ceremonies Jen Hassum. "We hope that his memory will help guide us to a more equitable society."
Eminent Canadians, as well as former colleagues, close friends and family members — some donning punches of the party's signature orange — filed into the historic Carleton Dominion-Chalmers Centre on Sunday afternoon to bid their final farewell to a giant of Canada's New Democratic Party.
The ceremony — taking place in a riding Broadbent represented between 2004 and 2006 at the tail end of his political career — commemorated Broadbent for his decades of advocacy for justice and democracy in Canada and abroad, his work to address income inequality, and his efforts to advance equal rights for women.
The former NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute died on Jan. 11. He was 87. Born in Oshawa, Ont. in 1936 into a working-class family, Broadbent’s political career spanned more than two decades.
He was first elected to Parliament in 1968 and went on to serve as an MP for 21 years — 14 of which were spent as the leader of the NDP between 1975 and 1989. He led the party through four federal elections, faced off against four different prime ministers, and helped grow the party's footprint across the country.
He was also a respected academic, the first president of the International Centre for Human Rights and Democratic Development, and honoured as a companion of the Order of Canada.
The state funeral included addresses from NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Manitoba NDP Premier Wab Kinew, close friend and Broadbent Institute chair Brian Topp, and Luke Savage and Jonathan Sas the co-authors of Broadbent's 2023 book "Seeking Social Democracy: Seven Decades in the Fight for Equality.
Broadbent's late-in-life partner Frances Abele also spoke, mentioning his experience losing two wives to cancer, Lucille in 2006 and Ellen in 2016.
Speaking to CTV News upon his arrival, Singh said that amid the grief, it was "a day to honour and remember Ed."
"We owe him so much. He's a legend," Singh said. "He's helped out so many young New Democrats… people to this day, think of him as 'Honest Ed.' He created this really powerful idea that politicians could be a force for good in your life, and he was someone that people trusted, believed in, and he showed that New Democrats fight for working people."
During his address, Singh became emotional when sharing that he found it hard to believe he'll never again have the opportunity to speak with him, or take his advance, while vowing his party won't let Broadbent down.
In the remarks made by others, Broadbent was eulogized as a pragmatic, idealistic and intellectual politician, with a sharp sense of humour, who preferred phone calls to text messages.
"To Mr. Broadbent's friends and family, we are with you," said Kinew. "I join the others across our great country to mourn this great Canadian."
Kinew said that he hopes Broadbent's "joyful legacy" can be a lesson for all, and that going forward "more of our leaders speak to us Canadians, the way Mr. Broadbent did, by appealing to our better angels."
The event was punctuated by musical performances by Canadian talents, including members of the National Arts Centre Orchestra. Music by German composer and musician Johann Sebastian Bach was played at both the beginning and the end of the sombre ceremony.
In the middle was a moving video montage that Canadian Heritage helped develop, showcasing a highlight reel of consequential moments in Broadbent's public life. It included reflections from fellow political heavyweights Brian Mulroney and Jean Chretien, as well as excerpts from some of Broadbent's most iconic speeches.
Prominent Canadians in attendance included more than one dozen current NDP MPs, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, former prime minister Joe Clark, House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus, Green Party co-leader Elizabeth May, UN Ambassador Bob Rae, Sen. Hassan Yussuff, B.C. Premier David Eby, Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles, and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow.
"He was a tireless campaigner for social justice, and Canada is significantly better for his years of service, both in politics and out of it," Trudeau said as he arrived, adding that he was honoured to be there to pay homage to Broadbent, and the millions of Canadians he inspired.
Traditionally, while state funerals are held for former prime ministers, sitting cabinet ministers, and governors general, the prime minister is able to offer the special commemoration to any Canadian of stature.
In 2011, the former NDP leader founded the Broadbent Institute, an Ottawa-based political think-tank. Last week, the organization announced it was creating an "Ed Broadbent Democracy Fund" that will be dedicated to strengthening Canadian democracy.
The non-partisan legacy initiative is meant to continue Broadbent's work of promoting ordinary Canadians' democratic participation through educational programs, civic engagement, and leadership development.
To mark the occasion, flags on all federal buildings in Canada, including the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill, flew at half-mast on Sunday, and were to remain lowered until sunset.
With files from CTV News' Noushin Ziafati
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. premier apologizes after social media mistake on Holocaust Remembrance Day
British Columbia's premier has apologized after he says a member of his staff posted an incorrect message in social media posts linking to his statement marking Holocaust Remembrance Day on Saturday.
Former NHL player Alex Formenton has turned himself in to police, his lawyer says
Former NHL player Alex Formenton turned himself in to police on Sunday in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of Canada's 2018 world junior team.
Progressives mourn 'great Canadian' Ed Broadbent at state funeral in Ottawa
Generations of progressives paid their respects to former NDP leader Ed Broadbent and celebrated his legacy and accomplishments during a state funeral held in the nation's capital on Sunday afternoon.
A ghostly shipwreck has emerged in Newfoundland, and residents want to know its story
The massive, overturned hull of a seemingly ancient ship has appeared without warning along the southwestern tip of Newfoundland, dazzling nearby residents eager to know who may have been aboard and how it met its fate.
B.C. senior wins right to sell home she paid $3.4M to build, despite objections of co-owners who paid just $115K
A B.C. senior who has spent more than $3.4 million on the construction of a home on the Sunshine Coast has been granted an injunction against the former co-owners of the property, who have contributed only $115,000 to the project.
'Really worrying': Palestinian-Canadian civilian journalist reported missing in Gaza
Global Affairs are investigating the disappearance of a Canadian in Gaza amid reports that a Palestinian-Canadian man who has spent months documenting the crisis in Gaza as a citizen journalist is currently missing.
B.C. 14-year-old who brought handgun to school because he 'thought it would be cool' sentenced
A Surrey teenager who brought a loaded handgun to school because he "thought it would be cool to show people" is now serving a six-month custodial sentence in the community for the offence.
Death of diamond mine workers force Rio Tinto to confront 'existential' concerns
The CEO of Rio Tinto says the fatal plane crash in Fort Smith, N.W.T. brought up 'existential' concerns for the company, as families and community members continue to mourn the deaths of the six individuals.
Liberal leadership: Ex-BoC governor Carney insists Trudeau will lead party into next election
Former Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney insists Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will still be the leader of the Liberal Party going into the next federal election, throwing cold water on years of rumours he is considering a run himself for the party's leadership.
Canada
-
B.C. premier apologizes after social media mistake on Holocaust Remembrance Day
British Columbia's premier has apologized after he says a member of his staff posted an incorrect message in social media posts linking to his statement marking Holocaust Remembrance Day on Saturday.
-
'Really worrying': Palestinian-Canadian civilian journalist reported missing in Gaza
Global Affairs are investigating the disappearance of a Canadian in Gaza amid reports that a Palestinian-Canadian man who has spent months documenting the crisis in Gaza as a citizen journalist is currently missing.
-
The McRib is set to return to McDonald’s restaurants throughout Canada
Attention meat-eaters! After a ten-year hiatus, the McRib is returning to Canada.
-
International students in Canada say system needs review
At a bustling college campus west of Toronto, several students had been thinking about recently announced changes to the international student program that brought them to the post-secondary institution.
-
A ghostly shipwreck has emerged in Newfoundland, and residents want to know its story
The massive, overturned hull of a seemingly ancient ship has appeared without warning along the southwestern tip of Newfoundland, dazzling nearby residents eager to know who may have been aboard and how it met its fate.
-
B.C. 14-year-old who brought handgun to school because he 'thought it would be cool' sentenced
A Surrey teenager who brought a loaded handgun to school because he "thought it would be cool to show people" is now serving a six-month custodial sentence in the community for the offence.
World
-
Biden says U.S. 'shall respond' after drone strike by Iran-backed group kills 3 U.S. troops in Jordan
President Joe Biden said Sunday that the U.S. "shall respond" after three American troops were killed and dozens more were injured in an overnight drone strike in northeast Jordan near the Syrian border.
-
Other passengers support man who opened emergency exit and walked on plane's wing in Mexico airport
A man had opened an emergency exit and walked out on a wing of a plane that was parked and waiting for takeoff Thursday. But dozens of fellow passengers signed a written copy of a statement saying the airline made them wait for four hours without ventilation or water while the flight was delayed.
-
The winner of the first-round of Finland's presidential vote will soon be known in the NATO nation
The winner of the first round of Finland's presidential election will soon be known after voting ended on Sunday, coming at an unprecedented time for the Nordic nation, which is now a NATO member with its eastern border with Russia closed -- two things almost unthinkable a few years ago.
-
Iran launches 3 satellites into space that are part of a Western-criticized program as tensions rise
Iran said Sunday it successfully launched three satellites into space with a rocket that had multiple failures in the past, the latest for a program that the West says improves Tehran's ballistic missiles.
-
Ukraine says corrupt officials stole US$40 million meant to buy arms for the war with Russia
Employees from a Ukrainian arms firm conspired with defence ministry officials to embezzle almost US$40 million earmarked to buy 100,000 mortar shells for the war with Russia, Ukraine's security service reported.
-
South Korea says North Korea fired several cruise missiles, adding to provocative weapons tests
South Korea's military said Sunday that North Korea fired several cruise missiles that flew over waters near a major military shipyard on the country's eastern coast, extending a streak in weapons tests that are worsening tensions with the United States, South Korea and Japan.
Politics
-
Progressives mourn 'great Canadian' Ed Broadbent at state funeral in Ottawa
Generations of progressives paid their respects to former NDP leader Ed Broadbent and celebrated his legacy and accomplishments during a state funeral held in the nation's capital on Sunday afternoon.
-
Poilievre vows to cut funds to UN agency amid reports of staff role in Oct. 7 attacks
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he plans to slash funding to a United Nations agency that supports Palestinians amid allegations some of its staff played a role in last October's terrorist attacks against Israel.
-
Durham, Ont. byelection to take place March 4 after seat vacated by O'Toole
A federal byelection will be held in the Conservative stronghold of Durham, Ont. on March 4 to fill the seat left vacant by Erin O'Toole last spring.
Health
-
Waning measles immunization rates means risk of virus's return to Canada: experts
With infections and deaths linked to measles soaring abroad, medical experts warn that waning immunization rates are increasing risks of the virus's return to Canada.
-
W5
W5 How Celine Dion sharing her story is inspiring other sufferers of stiff person syndrome
A new CTV W5 documentary, "Celine’s Silence," digs into the rare disorder that has put Celine Dion's career on hold, while hearing from her long-time collaborators, friends and family.
-
Science sleuths are using technology to find fakery in published research
Allegations of research fakery at a leading cancer center have turned a spotlight on scientific integrity and the amateur sleuths uncovering image manipulation in published research.
Sci-Tech
-
A new study suggests the Milky Way contains less dark matter than previously thought
A new study has found that stars at the edge of the Milky Way travel more slowly than those closer to the centre. Their findings suggest that our galaxy’s gravitational core may be lighter in mass and contain less dark matter than previously thought.
-
What you should know about the moon area where Japan’s lander touched down
The journey of “Moon Sniper,” the robotic explorer that has made Japan only the fifth country to put a spacecraft safely on the lunar surface, hasn’t gone quite as expected.
-
Science sleuths are using technology to find fakery in published research
Allegations of research fakery at a leading cancer center have turned a spotlight on scientific integrity and the amateur sleuths uncovering image manipulation in published research.
Entertainment
-
'Saltburn' actor Barry Keoghan named Hasty Pudding's Man of the Year
Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals has named Barry Keoghan, best known for his roles in 'Dunkirk,' 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer,' 'Eternals,' and 'The Banshees of Inisherin,' as the recipient of its 2024 Man of the Year Award.
-
Searches for Taylor Swift on X come up empty after explicit AI pictures go viral
Searching for Taylor Swift on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed an error message Saturday after pornographic, AI-generated images of the singer were circulated across social media last week.
-
Britney Spears’ 2011 track ‘Selfish’ is charting higher than Justin Timberlake’s new song of same name
Britney Spears’ 2011 song “Selfish” – off her seventh album “Femme Fatale” from that year – reached No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes chart, topping a new song of the same name from her former boyfriend Justin Timberlake, who dropped his “Selfish” track just the day before.
Business
-
B.C. senior wins right to sell home she paid $3.4M to build, despite objections of co-owners who paid just $115K
A B.C. senior who has spent more than $3.4 million on the construction of a home on the Sunshine Coast has been granted an injunction against the former co-owners of the property, who have contributed only $115,000 to the project.
-
Home staging companies forced to adapt as sellers pull back in slow housing market
As home sales throughout much of Canada have turned sluggish, home staging services have taken a hit as sellers rethink the cost of a thorough revamp
-
Houthi attacks in the Red Sea are idling car factories and delaying new fashion. Will it get worse?
Houthi rebels in Yemen, seeking to stop Israel's offensive against Hamas in Gaza, are attacking cargo ships plying the waters connecting Asia with Europe and the United States, forcing traffic away from the Suez Canal and around the tip of Africa. The disruption is causing delays and driving up costs -- at a time when the world has yet to vanquish a resurgence of inflation.
Lifestyle
-
Developers want to build America’s tallest skyscraper in an unlikely city
A group of developers wants to construct what would be America’s tallest building in an unlikely place: Oklahoma City. The proposed location for the 1,907-foot “Legends Tower” is certainly unconventional. The skyscraper would be more than double the height of Oklahoma City’s tallest building now and the fifth-tallest building in the world.
-
Here's where you can see the world's largest cruise ship
The world's largest cruise ship is set to begin its maiden voyage Saturday as it gets underway from the Port of Miami. Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, which runs nearly 1,200 feet (365 meters) from bow to stern.
-
Meet Efruz, the Jack Russell terrier that loves to surf the waves of Peru
Clad in a yellow vest, little Efruz balances himself on the front of the surfboard as waves foam around him and his companion as they skim over the Pacific waters off Peru.
Sports
-
Former NHL player Alex Formenton has turned himself in to police, his lawyer says
Former NHL player Alex Formenton turned himself in to police on Sunday in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of Canada's 2018 world junior team.
-
Sinner rallies from 2 sets down to beat Medvedev in Australia and clinch his first Grand Slam title
Jannik Sinner rallied from two sets down to take the Australian Open final from Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday and clinch his first Grand Slam title.
-
Skater Dubreuil speeds to World Cup silver in Utah
Speedskater Laurent Dubreuil of Quebec City was oh-so close to winning a gold medal at the Utah Olympic Oval on Saturday, settling instead for a silver medal in the men's A Division 500 metres.
Autos
-
Tesla recalling nearly 200,000 vehicles in the U.S. because software glitch can cause backup camera to go dark
Tesla is recalling nearly 200,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the backup camera may not function while the car is in reverse. The recall covers certain Models Y, S and X from the 2023 model year.
-
WATCH
WATCH 251 vehicles stolen in Canada and bound for Middle East seized in Italy
Authorities made a massive bust at a busy port in southern Italy, recovering 251 vehicles that had been stolen in Canada and were destined for markets in the Middle East, according to police.
-
Zero-emission goal still eludes the EU, where most cars emit the same CO2 levels as 12 years ago
Most passenger cars in the European Union still emit the same quantity of carbon dioxide as 12 years ago, the European Union's auditing agency warned on Wednesday.