'Probably the most qualified Canadian': Former Conservative campaign director on rapporteur Johnston

The person who led the Conservatives’ 2021 federal election campaign has given his approval for the government’s newly named rapporteur on election integrity, former governor general David Johnston.

“Mr. Johnston is probably the most qualified Canadian to do this role when it comes down it,” Fred DeLorey said on CTV News Channel’s Power Play with Vassy Kapelos. DeLorey was speaking on a panel with NDP National Director Anne McGrath.

But DeLorey’s praise for Johnston’s appointment contradicts Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

“Justin Trudeau has named a ‘family friend,’ old neighbour from the cottage, and member of the Beijing-funded Trudeau foundation, to be the ‘independent’ rapporteur on Beijing's interference,” Poilievre said in a statement released Thursday. Poilievre went on to renew his call for a public inquiry into allegations of election meddling.

DeLorey described Johnston as “a fine Canadian who’s incredibly accomplished.” He also pointed out Johnston was appointed governor general by former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper in 2010, who also extended Johnston’s five-year term in 2015 by an additional two years.

“Clearly, some Conservatives do have faith in Mr. Johnston,” DeLorey told Kapelos.

During the panel, McGrath said she hopes the prime minister gives Johnston a wide mandate and a narrow timeline to advise the government on whether it’s time to call a public inquiry.

Watch the full panel in the video at the top of this article.