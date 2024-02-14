Pro-Palestinian protestors removed from Parliament after interrupting proceedings
A handful of protestors interrupted question period on Parliament Hill on Wednesday, pausing proceedings for several minutes, chanting pro-Palestinian slogans.
The Palestinian Youth Movement took credit for the demonstration, which included the unfurling of banners in the public gallery of the House of Commons calling for an arms embargo.
Rising to their feet, the protesters chanted for approximately 90 seconds, expressing "free Palestine," and "stop arming Israel."
The protestors started shouting just as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had finished answering a question from Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in the early stages of question period.
House of Commons security and the Parliamentary Protective Service ushered the protesters out of the gallery and into a vestibule where they were held for several minutes.
Speaker of the House of Commons Greg Fergus stopped debate for two minutes, before resuming proceedings.
As they were being escorted out of West Block, a number of the protestors continued to chant.
"We are a group of concerned citizens that's against genocide of Palestinians and our country is not only complicit, but aiding in the genocide of Palestinians," one unidentified protestor told CTV News as she was being led to a security vehicle in handcuffs.
In a statement posted online after the protest, the group said "we refuse to be silent and let business continue as usual while Canada sells arms to Israel."
Any visitor who comes to Parliament Hill to sit in the public viewing galleries have to pass through an airport-style security screening when they arrive.
On Monday, nearly 200 people gathered outside the Prime Minister’s Office, seeing protesters demand the federal government do more to end the war, and bring trapped Canadians out of Gaza.
