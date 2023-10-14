Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally at NDP convention as Singh survives leadership vote

A group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged a protest at the NDP convention in Hamilton, Ont., on Saturday, causing a disruption inside the building.

The protest occurred while NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh gave his speech during the second day of the convention, taking place at the Hamilton Convention Centre, before a leadership vote.

Video on social media showed some protesters in a stairwell as police blocked their path.

CTV National News Parliament Hill Correspondent Kevin Gallagher told CTV News Channel on Saturday that the demonstrators called for an NDP resolution that would condemn the treatment of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the occupation of the West Bank, as well as declare Israel an apartheid state.

“The Palestinians have a right to resist,” said protest participant Ghada Sasa, a PhD Candidate in political science at McMaster University and a third-generation Palestinian refugee.

The group would not denounce the atrocities committed by Hamas.

“I think that you by pointing your finger at Hamas, you are trying to delegitimize Palestinian resistance,” Sasa said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Hamilton Police Service said the general manager of the convention centre contacted police at 11:18 a.m.local time.

The RCMP contacted Hamilton police shortly after, the spokesperson added.

"There were about 25-30 people. There were no arrests. There was an assault and police continue to investigate. The individuals have left the premises," the statement said.

Some NDP delegates supported the demonstrators and joined their call for action.

“The NDP’s position is far too weak,” said Julius Arscott an NDP delegate. “The NDP must stand against the genocide of the Palestinian people, who have had a noose around their neck for decades.”

The party quickly suspended the passes of four delegates who they said violated the party’s harassment policy.

“Folks storming in makes people feel unsafe, that’s not the way we do things said Heather McPherson, NDP MP and foreign affairs critic.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said the party believes in the democratic right to dissent and have disagreements, so long as they happen in a respectful and safe way.

"We've laid out our statements in terms of where we stand on matters when it comes to Israel and Palestine," he said.

"We have said very clearly, in terms of recent events, we made it very clear that we denounce the terrorist attacks from Hamas. We've made it really clear we're concerned about violations of international human rights and international law. And we're deeply concerned right now about the imminent, very serious loss of life in Gaza.

"And we've made that very clear that our position is that the only way forward now is to see all the hostages released and an immediate ceasefire to save innocent lives, and so we've laid out our vision and our position very clearly.”

EMERGENCY RESOLUTION ON ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR PASSES

Members spent about half an hour debating a number of emergency resolutions including one that addressed the situation in the Middle East.

The emergency resolution on the Israel-Gaza war calls for Canada to condemn "Hamas terrorist attacks," call for an end to Israel's "total siege of Gaza which is prohibited under International Law" and demand a ceasefire.

“This is disaster, a humanitarian and political disaster of enormous proportions and it is getting worse as we watch.” said McPherson who took to the convention floor to speak on the issue.

“Passing this resolution would unite New Democrats in condemning the terrorism that Hamas has committed and advocating for the human rights of Palestinians due to the failures of the International community to uphold international law”.

The resolution was ultimately carried through a vote by convention delegates, which means it will go to federal council for review. These resolutions are non-binding, which means NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his caucus will have final say on what policy proposals could be part of the party’s platform for the next election.

JAGMEET SINGH GETS ENOUGH SUPPORT TO CONTINUE AS LEADER AMID DECLINING APPROVAL RATING

Singh survived his leadership review, with 81 per cent of delegates voting to keep him in the job.

It is the lowest confidence vote for an NDP leader since Tom Mulcair, who was rejected by more than half of delegates at the party's 2016 convention in Edmonton.

In 2021, Singh received support from 87 per cent of delegates and in 2018 he received nearly 91 per cent support.

During his speech, Singh said an NDP government would rebuild Canada, create more housing, improve health care and focus on affordability.

Referring to the Liberals and Conservatives, he said those who created the challenges of the day can't be trusted to solve them.

However, some delegates have been critical of the party's confidence-and-supply agreement with the Liberals.

With files from CTV National News Parliament Hill Correspondent Kevin Gallagher and The Canadian Press