Politics

    • Pro-Palestinian demonstrators hold rally at NDP convention in Hamilton

    A group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged a protest at the NDP convention in Hamilton, Ont., on Saturday.

    The protest occurred while NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh gave his speech during the second day of the convention, taking place at the Hamilton Convention Centre, before a leadership vote.

    Video on social media shows some protesters in a stairwell as police block their path.

    CTV National News Parliament Hill Correspondent Kevin Gallagher told CTV News Channel on Saturday that the demonstrators called for an NDP resolution that would condemn the treatment of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the occupation of the West Bank, as well as declare Israel an apartheid state.

    The NDP is set to debate an emergency resolution this afternoon that, in part, would condemn "Hamas terrorist attacks," call for an end to Israel's "total siege of Gaza which is prohibited under International Law" and demand a ceasefire.

    During his speech, Singh said an NDP government would rebuild Canada, create more housing, improve health care and focus on affordability.

    Referring to the Liberals and Conservatives, he said those who created the challenges of the day can't be trusted to solve them.

    With files from CTV National News Parliament Hill Correspondent Kevin Gallagher and The Canadian Press

    MORE POLITICS NEWS

    IN DEPTH

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: Poilievre doesn't feel your pain, but he's sure good at communicating it

    Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Pierre Poilievre, says Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca. But Poilievre's an able communicator, and this weekend's Conservative convention is a golden opportunity for him to sell himself as PM-in-waiting.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?

    Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News