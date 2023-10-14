Pro-Palestinian demonstrators hold rally at NDP convention in Hamilton

A group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged a protest at the NDP convention in Hamilton, Ont., on Saturday.

The protest occurred while NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh gave his speech during the second day of the convention, taking place at the Hamilton Convention Centre, before a leadership vote.

Video on social media shows some protesters in a stairwell as police block their path.

CTV National News Parliament Hill Correspondent Kevin Gallagher told CTV News Channel on Saturday that the demonstrators called for an NDP resolution that would condemn the treatment of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the occupation of the West Bank, as well as declare Israel an apartheid state.

The NDP is set to debate an emergency resolution this afternoon that, in part, would condemn "Hamas terrorist attacks," call for an end to Israel's "total siege of Gaza which is prohibited under International Law" and demand a ceasefire.

During his speech, Singh said an NDP government would rebuild Canada, create more housing, improve health care and focus on affordability.

Referring to the Liberals and Conservatives, he said those who created the challenges of the day can't be trusted to solve them.

