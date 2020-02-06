OTTAWA -- The Privacy Commissioner of Canada has filed a notice of application in the federal court, calling for a declaration that Facebook contravened federal privacy law.

This comes after a joint investigation by the federal and British Columbia privacy watchdogs probed the tech giant's role in the Cambridge Analytica scandal and found that the major social networking company's privacy practices had "major shortcomings."

In a press release announcing the move—the initial step in a formal legal proceeding before the court—Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien's office says the application asks the court to take several measures, including declaring that Facebook contravened the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA).

"The Federal Court has, among other powers, the authority to impose binding orders requiring an organization to correct or change its practices and comply with the law," says the commissioner's statement.

More to come.