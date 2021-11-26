OTTAWA -- The mayor of Princeton, B.C. says rural British Columbia knows firsthand the devastating effects of climate change.

“This is the frontline of climate change,” Spencer Coyne told Joyce Napier on CTV’s Power Play Friday.

Rural British Columbia has been devastated by several environmental disasters over the last six months. A wildfire tore through Lytton in the summer, destroying the majority of the village. Then this month, record-breaking rain caused unprecedented flooding in regions like Abbotsford.

Coyne told CTV’s Power Play that Princeton needs the federal government “to help us build back.”

He says Princeton is looking at a program for its dikes that could cost between $30 and $50 million dollars.

Coyne discusses the impact of climate change on B.C. in the video at the top of this article.