Prime Minister Trudeau to meet Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has landed in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Friday evening to meet with U.S.-president elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, sources confirm to CTV News.

The meeting comes just days after Trump threatened to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian imports unless Canada addresses his border concerns.

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc is also on the trip with the prime minister.

In a press conference earlier on Friday, Trudeau said Trump's tariff needs to be taken seriously.

"One of the things that is really important to understand is that, you know, Donald Trump, when he makes statements like that, he plans on carrying them out," Trudeau said. "There's no question about it."

Trudeau also said he looks forward to having "lots of great conversations with president-elect Trump as we move forward on standing up for good jobs on both sides of the borders."

