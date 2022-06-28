Prime Minister Trudeau pledges more aid and loans to Ukraine at G7 summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced more money for Ukraine -- including a $200-million loan through the International Monetary Fund -- at the end of the Group of Seven leaders' summit in Germany.
Canada's contribution comes as G7 leaders committed to phase out or ban the import of Russian coal and oil in response to that country's war with Ukraine and the ensuing energy crisis sparked by the invasion.
In addition to the loan to the Ukrainian government, Canada is giving $75 million in humanitarian assistance to help with operations in Ukraine and in the neighbouring countries.
The aid will include the provision of in-kind food assistance, emergency cash and vouchers, protection, shelter and health services.
Canada will also provide $52 million in agricultural aid including mobile grain storage equipment to increase grain storage capacity as well as help to provide speedy diagnostic testing and monitoring of animal diseases to allow for export certification.
Canada is also contributing $15 million to help fund demining efforts and $9.7 million for those tracking human rights violations in Ukraine.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2022
