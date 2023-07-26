Prime Minister Trudeau is shuffling his cabinet in a big way today

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be shuffling his cabinet in a big way today, removing seven ministers, promoting several rookies to his front bench and reassigning the majority of roles.

Defence Minister Anita Anand is one of the ministers CTV News has confirmed will be getting a new gig, moving into an economic-focused portfolio at Treasury Board, a domestic-centric job and her third cabinet assignment.

Replacing her will be Bill Blair, taking on the high-profile international cabinet post amid the ongoing war in Ukraine and continued defence spending pressures. This will open up the emergency preparedness position, in one of what's set to be a cascade of reassignments made on Wednesday.

Canadians can expect that nearly the entirety Trudeau's cabinet will be new, or find themselves in new roles after this morning's swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall.

The seven ministers CTV News has confirmed will be dropped from cabinet include four that have announced they won't be running again: Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, Fisheries and Oceans Minister Joyce Murray, Public Services and Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek, and Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett.

The three others are Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, Justice Minister David Lametti, and Treasury Board President Mona Fortier.

These departures, from key battleground ridings and regions, have opened up room around Trudeau's cabinet table for a roster of fresh faces, likely experienced and high-profile Liberal backbenchers. Speculation has swirled on the Hill for weeks about the shuffle, and so too have the names of rookies who may be on the precipice of a promotion.

There are currently 38 members in the gender-balanced cabinet, not counting the prime minister. Regional representation is always a core consideration in building a front bench as well, and these newly announced departures mean Trudeau will be looking to fill slots in Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia.

Four ministers are set to hold on to their current jobs: Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, and Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault.

Trudeau's entire top tier has been invited to attend the ceremony at the governor general's residence, regardless of if they're on the move or not.

The shuffle is likely to also trigger machinery of government changes such as changes to certain ministers’ titles or portfolio responsibilities, as well as a considerable staffing shakeup.

A senior government source told CTV News that Trudeau and his inner circle have looked at this shuffle as "fortifying" the prime minister's economic team around issues such as housing affordability and the clean energy transition, to present a clear contrast to their main Conservative opponents when it comes to how they view and communicate on these issues.

It's also been widely discussed that elevating high-performers into key posts today may help the Liberals, after eight years in power, present a refreshed face to make the case to the Canadian public that they're re-electable.

Set to be one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to Trudeau's cabinet since 2015—and the first major change since the Liberals' 2021 election win—today's shuffle could lock in the team the prime minister will lead into the next election, currently slated for 2025.

The prime minister is expected to speak to media following the shuffle, and lead a cabinet meeting Wednesday afternoon with the new roster, in West Block.

Then, it'll be on the new and reassigned ministers to get down to work on the refocused promises Trudeau mandates them to prioritize, and prepare for the September return of Parliament.

With files from CTV News' Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos