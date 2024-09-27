Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to attend Francophonie summit in France next week

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be travelling to France next Thursday to attend the Francophonie summit.

The meeting of French-speaking countries, which happens every two years, will be held on Oct. 4 and 5 in Villers-Cotterêts and Paris.

The Prime Minister's Office says Trudeau will work with other heads of state to further shared priorities including democracy and human rights.

Representatives from Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Quebec will also be at the meetings.

Leaders are also expected to make a decision on applications to join the international francophonie body, including Nova Scotia's application for observer status.

Trudeau has attended the summit four times since he was first elected in 2015.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2024.