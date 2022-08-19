Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says decline of French in Canada 'extremely worrying'

CAP-AUX-MEULES -

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the new census data showing a decline in French across the country is extremely worrying but not a surprise.

During a visit today to Les Iles-de-la-Madeleine, Que., Trudeau reacted to data released this week indicating that the proportion of Canadians who mainly speak French at home has dropped in nearly all provinces and territories -- including Quebec.

Trudeau says that while the data is shocking, "we could see this coming."

That's why, he says, the federal government tabled a bill earlier this year to increase the use of French in federally regulated private businesses.

That bill, however, allows companies to opt out of being subject to Quebec's strict language charter.

Trudeau says that while the federal government is committed to protecting the French language in Quebec, it is also dedicated to ensuring linguistic minorities across the country have their rights respected.

He says the protections that English speakers enjoy in Quebec also safeguard the rights of francophones across the country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2022.