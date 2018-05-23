

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in La Malbaie, Que., later today to participate in events ahead of the 44th annual G7 Summit.

Over the next two days, Trudeau is scheduled to attend a community barbecue and meet with local journalists, two weeks before international leaders descend in the region.

The G7 Summit, a yearly gathering of the seven countries that represent the majority of global wealth, takes place June 8-9 at the Fairmont Manoir Richelieu hotel in La Malbaie, about 140 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

Canada holds the G7 presidency this year, making it responsible for hosting the annual summit as well as four sets of Ministerial meetings across the country.

The leaders of Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany and Japan, as well as other dignitaries, are scheduled to participate.

Russia used to be a member of the exclusive group - when it was called the G8 - but the country was kicked out in 2014 after President Vladimir Putin forcefully annexed Crimea.