Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heads to Nunavut for signing on transfer of powers
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Nunavut today to participate in a signing ceremony about transferring responsibilities for public lands and resources to the territory from the federal government.
In 2019, Trudeau's then-Crown-Indigenous relations minister, Carolyn Bennett, signed an agreement-in-principle with Nunavut's then-premier intended to serve as a guide for negotiating a final agreement.
Nunavut was created as its own territory in 1999 and in 2008, it entered the process of gaining control over its lands and resources by signing a negotiation protocol with former prime minister Stephen Harper's Conservative government.
Harper appointed negotiators and the process culminated in the 2019 deal between Nunavut, Canada and Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., which represents Inuit treaty rights.
It was expected that it would take another five years to complete a final agreement governing the transfer of responsibilities for land, water and the resources they contain.
Trudeau met with Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok in early 2023, when an official readout from their meeting said they discussed the progress on reaching a final deal to give Nunavut "full decision-making power over their lands and resources."
On X, the platform previously known as Twitter, Akeeagok invited people to watch what he called "the signing of the historic Nunavut Devolution Agreement."
Following the signing ceremony, Trudeau will take questions from reporters alongside the premier and then attend a community celebration.
During their meeting in May 2023, which took place in Ottawa, Akeeagok and Trudeau also discussed the need to address the territory's housing crisis and its stated goal of building 3,000 homes by 2030.
Local leaders and policy experts have for decades underscored the territory's housing shortage, which has forced its Inuit residents to live in poor-quality and overcrowded homes.
Akeeagok is asking Ottawa to provide the territory with $250 million to help it build new homes. Iqaluit Mayor Solomon Awa says before it can expand the footprint about where it builds more, it first needs to figure out how to supply the city with more water.
He says the current reservoir is too small to support increased population growth and that it is exploring options on how to fix the problem using federal funds.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Deadline to get partial CEBA forgiveness arrives as business groups warn of closures
The deadline for Canadian businesses to repay pandemic loans and receive partial forgiveness has arrived, as business groups say it could mean closure for many firms.
Ontario man, children kidnapped and robbed in South Africa
It was supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime adventure for a Newmarket man and his two teenage children, a long-awaited trip to Africa to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.
Heartbreaking images show Vancouver's homeless suffering during snowstorm
An advocate on the Downtown Eastside is sharing photos of people suffering on snow-covered streets, saying the city is not doing enough to help homeless people and warning of potentially deadly consequences.
Funeral set for Melania Trump's mother at church near Mar-a-Lago
Funeral services for former first lady Melania Trump's mother, Amalija Knavs, are scheduled for Thursday at a church not far from the family's Mar-a-Lago estate.
Canadian brings global fight for laws against clergy abuse to Holy See university
A Canadian advocate is delivering a lecture today on a proposed zero-tolerance law for clergy abuse at a 473-year-old Jesuit university in Rome that has taught some of the highest figures in the Roman Catholic Church.
Power line falls on car during Oregon ice storm, killing 3 and injuring a baby, authorities say
A power line fell on a parked car in northeast Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday, killing three people and injuring a baby during an ice storm that turned roads and mountain highways treacherous in the Pacific Northwest.
'They did everything they could': First responder describes chaotic scene during James Smith massacre
The inquest into the 2022 mass stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon heard emotional testimony from the first officer to arrive after the killings began.
Online gambling sites being used by money launderers: financial intelligence agency
Canada's financial intelligence agency warns that illicit cash is being laundered through online gambling sites that provide a variety of ways to disguise shady funds.
A recruiting company says these 15 jobs are the most 'in demand' in Canada
Thinking about a career change as the cost-of-living crisis continues to unfold? A career in customer service might be an easy swap, according to a list of the top 15 most in-demand careers in Canada, released by a Canadian recruitment company.
Canada
-
Canadian brings global fight for laws against clergy abuse to Holy See university
A Canadian advocate is delivering a lecture today on a proposed zero-tolerance law for clergy abuse at a 473-year-old Jesuit university in Rome that has taught some of the highest figures in the Roman Catholic Church.
-
Online gambling sites being used by money launderers: financial intelligence agency
Canada's financial intelligence agency warns that illicit cash is being laundered through online gambling sites that provide a variety of ways to disguise shady funds.
-
Ontario man, children kidnapped and robbed in South Africa
It was supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime adventure for a Newmarket man and his two teenage children, a long-awaited trip to Africa to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.
-
Extreme weather a growing risk to Canada's electricity grid: experts
A series of electricity grid alerts in Alberta during the deep freeze last week made headlines across the country, but experts say power systems all across North America are increasingly at risk of being overloaded during severe weather.
-
Heartbreaking images show Vancouver's homeless suffering during snowstorm
An advocate on the Downtown Eastside is sharing photos of people suffering on snow-covered streets, saying the city is not doing enough to help homeless people and warning of potentially deadly consequences.
-
Deadline to get partial CEBA forgiveness arrives as business groups warn of closures
The deadline for Canadian businesses to repay pandemic loans and receive partial forgiveness has arrived, as business groups say it could mean closure for many firms.
World
-
A Singapore minister is charged with corruption, accused of taking tickets to F1 races and musicals
Singaporean Transport Minister S. Iswaran was charged Thursday in the first ministerial corruption case ever seen in the Asian financial hub known for squeaky clean government.
-
Pakistan launches retaliatory airstrikes in Iran after an earlier attack by Tehran, killing 9 people
Pakistan's air force launched retaliatory airstrikes early Thursday in Iran allegedly targeting militant hideouts, an attack that killed at least nine people and further raised tensions between the neighbouring nations.
-
UN: Palestinians are dying in hospitals as estimated 60,000 wounded overwhelm remaining doctors
Palestinians are dying every day in Gaza's overwhelmed remaining hospitals which can't deal with the tens of thousands people hurt in Israeli's military offensive, a UN health emergency expert said Wednesday, while a doctor with the International Rescue Committee called the situation in Gaza's hospitals the most extreme she had ever seen.
-
Israel's president and the OpenAI CEO will take part in Davos on Day 3 of the World Economic Forum
Israel's president and the head of ChatGPT company OpenAI will make appearances at the World Economic Forum on Thursday, the third day of the annual gathering of elites at the Swiss resort of Davos that discusses everything from conflict to computers and climate.
-
Nearly two years after invasion, West still seeking a way to steer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine
It's been nearly two years since the United States and its allies froze hundreds of billions of dollars in Russian foreign holdings in retaliation for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. That roughly US$300 billion in Russian Central Bank money has been sitting untapped as the war grinds on, while officials from multiple countries have debated the legality of sending the money to Ukraine.
-
Funeral set for Melania Trump's mother at church near Mar-a-Lago
Funeral services for former first lady Melania Trump's mother, Amalija Knavs, are scheduled for Thursday at a church not far from the family's Mar-a-Lago estate.
Politics
-
NDP MP calls for Competition Bureau investigation after Loblaw reduces discounts on last-day sale items
An NDP MP is calling on Canada's Competition Bureau to investigate 'possible anti-competitive practices' after Loblaw's move to end its 50 per cent discounts on last-day sale items.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heads to Nunavut for signing on transfer of powers
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Nunavut today to participate in a signing ceremony about transferring responsibilities for public lands and resources to the territory from the federal government.
-
Liberal minister touts trade, criticizes Conservative record on Ukraine in Prairie tour
Trade Minister Mary Ng is touring the Prairie provinces to speak with Ukrainian community and business leaders this week as Liberals accuse Conservatives of turning their backs on the war-torn country.
Health
-
Record number of invasive strep A infections in Canada, 6 children dead in Ontario
Canada's public health agency has logged a record number of potentially deadly strep A infections, particularly in children under the age of 15. At least six children have died in Ontario.
-
Study suggests cancer, diabetes diagnoses delayed among kids during pandemic
While there was no significant increase in preventable illnesses and deaths in kids during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study suggests there were delays in some diagnoses.
-
Ontario expanding number of private clinics that can perform OHIP surgeries
The Ontario government will allow even more private clinics to perform surgical and diagnostic procedures in an effort to reduce wait times.
Sci-Tech
-
Canadian-built underwater observatory transmitting data from around Antarctica
A cache of scientific equipment that could fit in the back of an SUV has been lowered into the Southern Ocean, north of the Antarctic Peninsula, and is already streaming open-source data for anyone wanting to monitor the ocean's health.
-
Are fingerprints unique? Not really, AI-based study finds
Published this week in the journal Science Advances, the paper seemingly upends a long-accepted truth about fingerprints: They are not, Guo and his colleagues argue, all unique.
-
Samsung vies to make AI more mainstream by baking in more of the technology in its new Galaxy phones
Smartphones could get much smarter this year as the next wave of artificial intelligence seeps into the devices that accompany people almost everywhere they go.
Entertainment
-
Reba McEntire, Post Malone and Andra Day to sing during Super Bowl pregame
Country music star Reba McEntire will grace next month's Super Bowl stage to sing the national anthem while Post Malone will perform "America the Beautiful."
-
Amazon MGM to start production at Pinewood Toronto Studios
Film and television production company Amazon MGM Studios has entered into an agreement with Toronto’s Pinewood Studios for exclusive use of its facilities in future productions.
-
Ariana Grande announces new album, 'eternal sunshine,' will arrive March 8
Thank you, next: Ariana Grande announced on Wednesday that her new album, titled "eternal sunshine," will be released on March 8
Business
-
These are Canada's new tax brackets and income tax rates in 2024
Cooler inflation in 2023 is affecting how much Canadians will pay in income tax this year.
-
Deadline to get partial CEBA forgiveness arrives as business groups warn of closures
The deadline for Canadian businesses to repay pandemic loans and receive partial forgiveness has arrived, as business groups say it could mean closure for many firms.
-
U.S. official says the part that blew off a jetliner was made in Malaysia by a Boeing supplier
The panel that blew out of an Alaska Airlines jetliner this month was manufactured in Malaysia by Boeing's leading supplier, the head of the agency investigating the incident said Wednesday.
Lifestyle
-
Winning $70M Lotto Max ticket bought in Alberta
Someone in Alberta, outside of Edmonton and Calgary, is waking up $70 million richer on Wednesday.
-
Chase the Ace jackpot in New Brunswick still up for grabs
Despite going on for 47 weeks, the Chase the Ace in northern New Brunswick still lives on.
-
This lawn has been named the ugliest in the world - but it's all for a good cause
People from around the world were invited to post pictures of their dehydrated grass to social media in a bid to scoop the dubious accolade.
Sports
-
Police 'unable to corroborate criminal activity' in Josh Giddey investigation
The Newport Beach, California, Police Department said Wednesday that it was "unable to corroborate any criminal activity" in its investigation into an accusation that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey had an improper relationship with an underage girl.
-
Former professional hockey player wants the next generation to shift the game's culture
Brock McGillis, the 40-year-old 2SLGBTQ+ advocate, plans to speak to 100 minor league hockey teams in 100 days, a journey that started in Vancouver in Nov. 2023 and will wrap up on Feb. 3 in Toronto, visiting teams in seven Canadian cities along the way.
-
Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic, 46, dies in Salt Lake City after heart attack
Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic, a mentor to two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and a former star player in his native Serbia, died Wednesday in Utah after suffering a heart attack, the team announced. Milojevic, part of the staff that helped the Warriors win the 2022 NBA championship, was 46.
Autos
-
Here's why electric cars don't go as far in the cold
With temperatures bottoming out across the country, electric vehicle drivers are probably noticing their driving range plummeting. Here's why it keeps happening – and there’s more to it than you might think.
-
FCC chair asks automakers about plans to stop abusers from using car electronics to stalk partners
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
-
Canada's finance minister, Honda met on potential EV project
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.