

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - Justin Trudeau told an audience of African Nova Scotians Thursday that an incident of apparent racial profiling on Parliament Hill shows that racism, unconscious bias and systemic discrimination still can emerge anywhere in Canada.

The Prime Minister was referring to an incident this month during a lobbying event called Black Voices on the Hill, where several young participants have said they were referred to as "dark-skinned people" and asked to leave a parliamentary cafeteria by a security guard.

Trudeau was speaking during a reception at the Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia in Cherry Brook, a suburb of Halifax with a large African Nova Scotian population.

The Federation of Black Canadians has said several participants in a Feb. 4 event in Ottawa were asked to wait in the parliamentary cafeteria ahead of meetings with cabinet ministers.

The federation has said a security guard referred to their skin colour and requested their departure, despite rules that allow civilians with the appropriate passes to be in the area.

The Parliamentary Protective Service apologized at the time of the incident and has said the force was investigating.