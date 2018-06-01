

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau touted co-operation in a speech before Canada's municipal leaders in Halifax today, although he offered nothing new to address their concerns.

The country's big city mayors have made a wish list that includes funding for affordable housing, climate change and new revenue tools ahead of next year's federal election.

Trudeau told the Federation of Canadian Municipalities that its members are "essential partners" in shaping Canada.

He says his government isn't one that believes in an "Ottawa knows best approach."

The prime minister was briefly interrupted at the outset of his speech by a woman who was blowing a whistle.

She was quickly escorted away, and Trudeau remarked to delegates that it's the people of Canada that politicians work for, adding that "whether we agree or not we are going to keep talking and listening."