

Patrice Bergeron, The Canadian Press





QUEBEC - Pressure is mounting on Quebec's newly elected premier to attend an upcoming United Nations climate conference to ensure the province stays on the forefront of the global movement pushing for change.

Following the Parti Quebecois and Quebec solidaire, the official Opposition Liberals as well as the environmental group Greenpeace have now added their voices to those calling on Francois Legault and his new environment minister, MarieChantal Chasse, to attend the COP24 climate summit taking place from Dec. 3 to 13 in Poland.

Legault has thus far been reluctant to commit to attending the summit, even though previous premiers have attended similar meetings.

He told the media in a news conference in Quebec City 10 days ago that his agenda is "very busy."

While the federal government will be responsible for signing any agreements at the summit, the provinces will be responsible for implementing the measures to meet greenhouse gas emission targets.

In an interview, the Liberal party's interim leader called on the premier to show his commitment to addressing climate issues by heading up a Quebec delegation comprised of representatives from all political parties as well as civil society and business.