Presidential debate important moment to demonstrate 'the way our democracy works': U.S. ambassador
The U.S. Ambassador to Canada says Thursday's presidential election between incumbent Democrat Joe Biden and his Republican rival former president Donald Trump will be “an important moment in demonstrating the way our democracy works.”
In an interview on CTV’s Question Period airing Sunday, David Cohen emphasized to host Vassy Kapelos that while his role is apolitical so he cannot be perceived as being engaged in the presidential election, he’s “a big fan of debates.”
“I think debates are an opportunity for the public to be able to see both candidates, or all candidates, talking to the American public, where each other is present, and an opportunity for candidates and moderators to correct disinformation or misinformation that is articulated by either candidate,” Cohen said.
“I think all debates are important parts of the democratic process,” he added. “They're important parts of our free and fair election process.”
The debate, hosted by CNN with simulcast coverage on CTV News Channel, will make history as the first-ever debate between sitting and former presidents.
The head-to-head could also prove to be a defining moment in the race, where both candidates have little margin for error, especially in crucial swing states.
Meanwhile, amid fears of foreign meddling in the upcoming election, the ambassador called foreign interference “one of the most scary threats to democracy.”
U.S. intelligence agencies are watching closely, and say they are ready to alert the public if necessary.
Foreign interference and allegations of treason have also dominated debate on Parliament Hill in recent weeks, following a report by the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians, which concluded some MPs and senators have “wittingly or unwittingly” aided foreign actors.
In his interview, Cohen pointed to advancements in artificial intelligence as one of the factors making the risk of foreign interference “a very scary scene.”
When asked whether the U.S. administration is watching the debate on Parliament Hill around potential foreign agents, Cohen said the issue is “certainly of interest.”
Cohen in his interview also discussed the NATO defence-spending promise, saying “the United States’ position is very clear:” Canada needs to spend more, but our closest ally south of the border does not “measure Canada’s commitment to defence by reference to any single metric.”
Canada has long faced calls to hit the agreed-upon target of spending two per cent of GDP on defence, with further pushes from allies in the last several months as it’s become the only member nation without a plan to meet the goal.
Cohen, as have other officials from the security alliance, commended Canada on its other efforts, including its work in Latvia and Haiti, its contributions to Ukraine and fortifications to Arctic defence.
“That's the kind of commitment that we're looking for, and what we're seeing,” Cohen said.
“I've been quite clear on this show and elsewhere that we're looking for Canada to continue to increase its spending on defence,” he also said. “I think, like NATO, we have advocated with Canada that it would be in their best interest to be able to make that commitment with a time horizon on it, and a reasonable time horizon on it.”
You can watch Cohen’s full interview on CTV’s Question Period Sunday at 11 a.m. ET or in the video player at the top of this article.
With files from CTV News’ Stephanie Ha
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
Why the outcome of one Toronto byelection could be consequential for Trudeau, Poilievre
The stakes are high in a looming June 24 federal byelection in a long-held Liberal riding in Toronto, and if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's party shows signs of slipping, it could spark a bigger conversation, CTV News' pollster Nik Nanos says.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi wins Alberta NDP party leadership
Naheed Nenshi won the party leadership of the Alberta NDP Saturday.
Toddler, 40-year-old identified as victims in deadly quadruple shooting in Vaughan, Ont.: police
A toddler and a 40-year-old were killed in a quadruple shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. residence Friday morning, as police announce an arrest in what they're describing as a 'targeted' incident.
Vehicle involved in inter-provincial missing child investigation located in Saskatchewan
The vehicle which is believed to be involved in an inter-provincial missing child investigation has been located in Saskatchewan.
Man trying to drown two children on Connecticut beach is stopped by officers, police say
A man trying to drown two small children at a Connecticut beach early Saturday morning was thwarted by police officers, according to authorities.
OPINION If Dolly Parton can be cancelled, we're in serious trouble
The person most unlikely to be cancelled in U.S. history — iconic American singer, songwriter and actress, Dolly Parton — has been caught in the crosshairs of cancel culture.
'Discarded in the freezer': Owners reeling after death of 2 dogs under care of Toronto-area petsitter
After seeing her dog's body removed from a freezer a day after leaving him in the care of a petsitter, Jenuen Monroe wants answers.
Charges laid after fatal stabbing of London, Ont. high school student
London police would not confirm how the teenager died, however did tell CTV News they responded about 10 p.m. Friday in relation to a disturbance in the area of Southdale and Milbank Drive.
Allergic to penicillin? You might want to get that checked
On paper, penicillin allergy is a common condition, with about 10 per cent of Canadians having one noted in their medical record. However, the reality is that very few of these diagnoses are accurate.
Catholic church in Halifax ordered to immediately close over safety concerns
A prominent church in Halifax has been ordered to close until further notice due to safety concerns with its steeple.
Canada
-
Accessibility uproar after Olds, Alta., woman with cerebral palsy threatened with $5K fine for using mobility aid
An Olds, Alta., woman with accessibility issues is speaking out against the town after local bylaw officers informed her she would receive a $5,000 fine if she was caught using her mobility scooter on any street, sidewalk or pathway in town.
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters set up encampment in Montreal's Victoria Square
A group of pro-Palestinian protesters has set up an encampment at Victoria Square in downtown Montreal.
-
B.C. highway reopened after school bus, pedestrian crashes that killed 1 and sent 14 to hospital
Traffic began moving again overnight on Highway 97 north of Lac La Hache, B.C., after a pair of crashes – one involving a school bus – left one person dead and sent 14 people to hospital Friday afternoon.
-
Vehicle involved in inter-provincial missing child investigation located in Saskatchewan
The vehicle which is believed to be involved in an inter-provincial missing child investigation has been located in Saskatchewan.
-
In a smoky long house, Indigenous leader seeks First Nations unity to save salmon
A beam of sunlight poked through the log beam roof of Victoria's Mungo Martin House, creating smoky shadows as Indigenous dancers circled a fire in a celebration of wild salmon.
-
'It was worth it': Former Alberta premier Rachel Notley bids farewell as NDP leader
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley has formally bid goodbye to the party that, on her watch, won government for the first and only time in 2015.
World
-
Maine doctor convicted on multiple counts of illegally distributing opioids
A Maine doctor who runs an addiction treatment center has been convicted on multiple counts of illegally distributing opioids, including oxycodone, hydromorphone and fentanyl.
-
Donald Trump endorses Ten Commandments in schools, implores evangelical Christians to vote in November
Donald Trump told a group of evangelicals they 'cannot afford to sit on the sidelines' of the 2024 election, imploring them at one point to 'go and vote, Christians, please!'
-
U.S. aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea as a show of force against nuclear-armed North Korea
A nuclear-powered U.S. aircraft carrier arrived Saturday in South Korea for a three-way exercise involving Japan as they step up military training to cope with North Korean threats, which have escalated following a security pact with Russia.
-
Man trying to drown two children on Connecticut beach is stopped by officers, police say
A man trying to drown two small children at a Connecticut beach early Saturday morning was thwarted by police officers, according to authorities.
-
opinion
opinion Who will Trump anoint as his vice-presidential running mate?
Many are called but only one can be chosen to become Donald Trump's running mate in the upcoming election. Who will that be? CTV News' political analyst Eric Ham weighs in on what traits Trump's looking for, and who's in the running to become the potential next vice-president of the United States.
-
Iran overturns the death sentence of rapper, famous for songs after Mahsa Amini in 2022 death
Iran's Supreme Court overturned the death sentence of a government critic and a popular hip-hop artist, Toomaj Salehi – who came to fame over his lyrics about the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini in 2022 – his lawyer Amir Raisian said Saturday.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi wins Alberta NDP party leadership
Naheed Nenshi won the party leadership of the Alberta NDP Saturday.
-
'Build relationships on both sides': Provinces make push ahead of U.S. election
Provinces are reaching out to Democrats and Republicans alike to make their case for co-operation, bolstering efforts by the federal government to ensure Canada is prepared for any outcome in the upcoming United States election.
-
MP Marco Mendicino spat on by man in Ottawa
A video circulating online shows MP and former cabinet minister Marco Mendicino get spat on while on his way into a government building in Ottawa.
Health
-
Looking for the Fountain of Youth? Try the gym and weight-resistance training
Here's the message from Dr. Marcas Bamman, a physiologist with decades of research into aging who preaches the benefits of weight-resistance training for those who are getting up there.
-
Allergic to penicillin? You might want to get that checked
On paper, penicillin allergy is a common condition, with about 10 per cent of Canadians having one noted in their medical record. However, the reality is that very few of these diagnoses are accurate.
-
Stay safe while hiking in the heat by following this advice from experts
With summer officially here, many people are excited to go hiking along their favourite local trails or tackle an out-of-town bucket-list hike. But before you grab your backpack and race out the door, hiking and safety officials urge caution.
Sci-Tech
-
Warning labels on social media not enough on their own to protect teens: expert
A proposal to add warning labels to social media is a step in the right direction, but will likely not be enough on their own to curb the negative effects of social media on teenagers, an expert in clinical psychology says.
-
Canada joins NASA asteroid impact exercise, new satellite to hunt for planet-killers
NASA is planning to launch a satellite that will hunt for asteroids and comets that could pose a danger to Earth.
-
Job losses and killer robots: The 'Godfather of AI' describes plenty to fear, but there may be room for hope
University of Toronto computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton describes plenty to fear with AI, but with visions of combat drones, mass surveillance and robot overlords ahead, there may be space for hope.
Entertainment
-
'Happy Bday M8!': William meets Taylor Swift backstage at London show
Taylor Swift brought her Eras Tour to London’s Wembley Stadium on Friday with some famous faces in the audience, including the Prince of Wales and two of his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
-
OPINION
OPINION If Dolly Parton can be cancelled, we're in serious trouble
The person most unlikely to be cancelled in U.S. history — iconic American singer, songwriter and actress, Dolly Parton — has been caught in the crosshairs of cancel culture.
-
Donald Sutherland was 'in awe' of son Kiefer while filming 'Forsaken,' says director
The film marked the first and only time he had acted opposite son Kiefer Sutherland, and they were cast as a former gunslinger and his estranged father who confronted a merciless businessman in 1872 Wyoming.
Business
-
CDK hackers want millions in ransom to end car dealership outage, Bloomberg News reports
A group of hackers claiming responsibility for a cyberattack on CDK's software systems has demanded millions of dollars in ransom to put an end to the hack, which affected auto dealers across the United States, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.
-
Here's how to take advantage of the market conditions to buy a home
The decrease in the Bank of Canada's (BoC) interest rate has helped buyers gain more confidence in the real estate market, but an Ottawa real estate broker says uncertainty remains an issue leaving some buyers skeptical.
-
Trump Media shares are in free fall
Truth Social owner Trump Media & Technology Group has gone ice-cold.
Lifestyle
-
Friday's Google Doodle celebrating Indigenous culture drawn by Ottawa-based artist
An Ottawa-based artist is responsible for Friday's Google Doodle celebrating ribbon skirts and shirts. The Doodle was posted on National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada.
-
Europe's richest man liked this Paris bistro so much his company bought it
French luxury conglomerate LVMH has added a tiny Parisian bistro to its sprawling empire of designer fashion brands, jewelry makers and hotels.
-
This 16-year-old is U of T's youngest graduate since at least 1979
Honciuc Menendez is barely old enough to get a driver’s licence but on Friday he’ll officially graduate from the University of Toronto with distinction.
Sports
-
Cristiano Ronaldo 'lucky' not to come to harm after he's confronted by selfie-seekers: coach
Cristiano Ronaldo should consider himself lucky to have come to no harm after being confronted on the field by four supporters who wanted selfies during a European Championship match on Saturday, Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said.
-
How 19-year-old Arda Güler, dubbed 'the Turkish Messi,' lit up the European Championship
When Arda Güler scored a stunning goal in Turkey’s 3-1 win against Georgia this week – rifling the ball into the top corner from distance – it enhanced his status as one of the best young soccer players in the world.
-
De Bruyne seals Belgium's 2-0 win over Romania to get Euro 2024 campaign on track
Kevin De Bruyne scored and Belgium got its European Championship campaign up and running after beating Romania 2-0 on Saturday
Autos
-
More than 100 stolen vehicles recovered in auto theft probe involving ServiceOntario employee: Toronto police
Toronto police say they have arrested four suspects and recovered more than 100 stolen vehicles as part of a months-long auto theft probe that involved a former ServiceOntario employee.
-
CDK hackers want millions in ransom to end car dealership outage, Bloomberg News reports
A group of hackers claiming responsibility for a cyberattack on CDK's software systems has demanded millions of dollars in ransom to put an end to the hack, which affected auto dealers across the United States, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.
-
Bugatti's new car is a US$4 million, 1,800 horsepower hybrid
Bugatti has unveiled its new model, the Bugatti Tourbillon, a massively powerful hybrid with an equally impressive price tag. The car will replace the US$3.3 million, 1,500 horsepower Bugatti Chiron.
Local Spotlight
'It's a tradition': Titanic model returning to Halifax Public Gardens
For the first time in two years, a model of the RMS Titanic will return to the Halifax Public Gardens, thanks in part to public demand.
Where is Louis Riel? Heritage Minute of Métis leader quietly removed
A decision to quietly remove a decades-old Heritage Minute on Louis Riel has left some in the Métis community scratching their heads, as questions are raised about how Canada's history is portrayed.
New pup taking over as Victim Services Toronto's trauma dog
There's a changing of the guard at Victim Services Toronto, as one trauma dog hangs up her harness and another reports for duty.
Satellite imagery confirms 5 tornadoes hit Quebec during June 13 storm
The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) out of Western University in Ontario confirmed that five tornadoes touched down in Quebec during the June 13 storm, bringing the total number of tornadoes in the project to six.
'Historic victory': Judge orders Quebec to pay taxi drivers $143 million for abolishing permits
A Superior Court judge has ordered the Quebec government to pay taxi drivers $143 million in compensation for its decision to abolish their permits nearly five years ago.
This 16-year-old is U of T's youngest graduate since at least 1979
Honciuc Menendez is barely old enough to get a driver’s licence but on Friday he’ll officially graduate from the University of Toronto with distinction.
Deer makes unexpected visit to Ottawa apartment
Police say a deer gained entry to a basement apartment in Ottawa's west end this week and refused to leave.
Calgary woman looking for her 'angel Natalie' who saved her life
A Calgary woman who recently had a health scare is looking to make contact with a woman in her neighbourhood who helped get her to hospital.
Guelph, Ont. high school choir sings at Foreigner concert
High school students from Guelph, Ont. had the chance to perform with a legendary rock band on Friday night.
Vancouver
-
Dragon Boat Festival kicks off in Vancouver
Thousands of spectators are expected to turn up to the Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival, which takes place this weekend on Vancouver’s False Creek.
-
Capilano University campuses to remain closed over the weekend amid 'threat of violence'
Capilano University's North Vancouver campuses remained closed Saturday, as a police investigation into "a threat of violence against a student on campus" remained ongoing.
-
Man shot dead in Princeton, B.C., was high-ranking gang member, court records suggest
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
Toronto
-
Toddler, 40-year-old identified as victims in deadly quadruple shooting in Vaughan, Ont.: police
A toddler and a 40-year-old were killed in a quadruple shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. residence Friday morning, as police announce an arrest in what they're describing as a 'targeted' incident.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch, rainfall warning issued for Toronto: Environment Canada
A severe thunderstorm watch and a rainfall warning has been issued for Toronto and others parts of the GTA this afternoon with Environment Canada warning of torrential downpours and a risk of tornadoes.
-
'Discarded in the freezer': Owners reeling after death of 2 dogs under care of Toronto-area petsitter
After seeing her dog's body removed from a freezer a day after leaving him in the care of a petsitter, Jenuen Monroe wants answers.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi wins Alberta NDP party leadership
Naheed Nenshi won the party leadership of the Alberta NDP Saturday.
-
Accessibility uproar after Olds, Alta., woman with cerebral palsy threatened with $5K fine for using mobility aid
An Olds, Alta., woman with accessibility issues is speaking out against the town after local bylaw officers informed her she would receive a $5,000 fine if she was caught using her mobility scooter on any street, sidewalk or pathway in town.
-
OPINION
OPINION Ottawa’s ban on 'greenwashing' has already put a chill on climate disclosure targets
Within hours of Bill C-59 being passed, which introduced an amendment to the Competition Act, businesses and industry associations took down climate related disclosures from their websites.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man seriously injured following collision while racing on Highway 417
Ottawa paramedics say a man was seriously injured following a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on Highway 417 Friday night.
-
Swastikas, racist graffiti spray painted on popular Kanata pathway
A popular pathway through the heart of Kanata has been turned into a corridor of vandalism.
-
Rainfall warning issued for Ottawa Saturday
A rainfall warning has been issued by Environment Canada for Ottawa starting Saturday morning.
Montreal
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters set up encampment in Montreal's Victoria Square
A group of pro-Palestinian protesters has set up an encampment at Victoria Square in downtown Montreal.
-
Police locate three people kidnapped from Old Montreal; 4th still missing
Montreal police say that two women and one man, all in their early twenties, were found Saturday afternoon in good health.
-
Renting in Montreal: fed up tenants feel they're being overcharged
The housing crisis means many tenants feel they are being overcharged for rent since apartments are in such high demand. A few banded together to make their voices heard but are fearful that speaking out could lead to eviction.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi wins Alberta NDP party leadership
Naheed Nenshi won the party leadership of the Alberta NDP Saturday.
-
Oilers on verge of Stanley Cup win after improbable comeback
A storybook Stanley Cup win is there for the Edmonton Oilers.
-
Alberta town loses half its family doctors, declares health-care crisis
A west-central Alberta community has declared a local health-care crisis to try to bolster its sagging numbers of family doctors.
Atlantic
-
Man, 71, dies following stabbing in Fredericton: police
A 71-year-old man has died following a stabbing in Fredericton.
-
N.S. man wanted on provincewide warrant arrested: RCMP
Nova Scotia RCMP say a man who was wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant was arrested Saturday on the Eastern Shore.
-
Mock communications disaster puts skills to the test
What would happen in the event of a city-wide wireless communication outage?
Winnipeg
-
Three people charged in two separate Manitoba homicides: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP has arrested three people in two separate homicide investigations.
-
Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings take over parts of southern Manitoba
There is a chance for severe thunderstorms in much of southwestern Manitoba according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Vehicle involved in inter-provincial missing child investigation located in Saskatchewan
The vehicle which is believed to be involved in an inter-provincial missing child investigation has been located in Saskatchewan.
Regina
-
Vehicle involved in inter-provincial missing child investigation located in Saskatchewan
The vehicle which is believed to be involved in an inter-provincial missing child investigation has been located in Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. experts predict $1 billion boost in yield potential due to rain conditions
Based on all of the rain the province has received this season, Economic Development Regina (EDR) is predicting a $1 billion boost in yield potential for cropland in southern Saskatchewan.
-
Here's what to do in Regina for the first weekend of summer
Summer has officially arrived in the Queen City. While there will still be some rain, the weekend will close out with some much needed sunshine.
Kitchener
-
Family of Kitchener man fatally shot by police calls for coroner’s inquest
A Waterloo regional police officer who shot and killed a man in Kitchener, Ont., earlier this year will not be charged, the province’s Special Investigations Unit said in a press release Friday.
-
57th annual Multicultural Festival underway in Kitchener
The weekend-long event drew thousands of attendees on Saturday, showcasing the myriad of cultures that contribute to the city’s unique tapestry.
-
Alexandra Pinto says a final farewell to CTV News Kitchener
Alexandra Pinto has anchored her last newscast for CTV Kitchener after more than 10 years with the station.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man on electric scooter killed in collision with alleged drunk driver
A 25-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after being hit by a car while riding an electric scooter early Saturday morning.
-
One killed following structure fire in North Battleford
An early morning fire that ripped through a structure in North Battleford claimed the life of one individual.
-
Vehicle involved in inter-provincial missing child investigation located in Saskatchewan
The vehicle which is believed to be involved in an inter-provincial missing child investigation has been located in Saskatchewan.
Northern Ontario
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'We were in danger': Timmins, Ont., manhunt prompts questions from cottagers near shootout
Cottagers who live near the area where murder suspect Lucas MacDonald was captured say they didn't realize how much danger they were in.
-
OPINION
OPINION If Dolly Parton can be cancelled, we're in serious trouble
The person most unlikely to be cancelled in U.S. history — iconic American singer, songwriter and actress, Dolly Parton — has been caught in the crosshairs of cancel culture.
-
Illegal moose hunters fined $56.5K, suspended for 27 years in northern Ont.
A remote hunting outpost, its former owner and 10 others have been fined a total of $56,500 after pleading guilty to various charges related to illegal moose hunting in northern Ontario.
London
-
Charges laid after fatal stabbing of London, Ont. high school student
London police would not confirm how the teenager died, however did tell CTV News they responded about 10 p.m. Friday in relation to a disturbance in the area of Southdale and Milbank Drive.
-
Woman reported deceased as part of 'suspicious death' investigation
London police are investigating what has been described as a "suspicious death." Around 12 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to Wharncliffe Road north and Western Road for a medical emergency.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Fatal hit and run in St. Thomas
Around 2 a.m., police posted to social media that Sunset Road was closed at Fingal Line would be closed for several hours for the investigation.
Barrie
-
Rainfall warning, thunderstorm watch in effect for Simcoe Muskoka
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are on the way through the region.
-
First-ever Pride event held in Alliston
As Pride month events continue throughout the region, on Saturday, the festivities were extra special in New Tecumseth.
-
Plainclothed officers cleared from charges in February investigation
Multiple Ontario Provincial Police officers have been cleared of wrongdoing in an investigation where a man suffered serious injuries.
Windsor
-
Woman found dead alongside three relatives remembered as selfless, caring mother
A woman who was found dead alongside three of her family members at a home in rural southwestern Ontario this week is being remembered as a selfless, caring mother who worked tirelessly for her community.
-
Chimczuk Museum uncorks Windsor’s whisky history with Beyond the Barrel exhibit
The Chimczuk Museum is pouring out the history of whisky and its connection to Windsor-Essex through the opening of a temporary exhibit titled “Beyond the Barrel: Windsor’s Whisky History.”
-
UFC Hall of Famer Dan Severn visits Lakeshore to train students at Hybrid Training Academy
A UFC Hall of Fame inductee and one of the pioneers of mixed martial arts is in Lakeshore this weekend to host a special training seminar at Hybrid Training Academy.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. highway reopened after school bus, pedestrian crashes that killed 1 and sent 14 to hospital
Traffic began moving again overnight on Highway 97 north of Lac La Hache, B.C., after a pair of crashes – one involving a school bus – left one person dead and sent 14 people to hospital Friday afternoon.
-
B.C. First Nations involved in salmon farming demand apology from William Shatner, Ryan Reynolds
A coalition of B.C. First Nations involved in open-net salmon farming have called on Canadian actors William Shatner and Ryan Reynolds to apologize for a profanity-laced video criticizing the wider industry.
-
'Nathan is going to change the world': Teenage science writer strives to inspire positivity and curiosity
Nathan Hellner-Mestelman seems like an ordinary teenager walking down the hall of his high school, until he shares his extraordinary appreciation for static on the radio.
Kelowna
-
Man shot dead in Princeton, B.C., was high-ranking gang member, court records suggest
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
-
Pedestrian killed on Hwy. 97 following bus crash that caused 'numerous' injuries
A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 97 in the B.C. Interior early Friday afternoon as emergency crews were responding a school bus crash that caused “numerous” injuries to those on board.
-
'High volume' of excessive speeders in Kelowna prompts highway patrol crackdown
Police in the Okanagan have been impounding more than a vehicle per day for excessive speeding this year.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day
National Indigenous People’s Day celebrations got an early start today.
-
Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final gets the big screen treatment in Lethbridge
The resurgence of the Oilers in the NHL finals might be a tough pill for hockey fans in Calgary to swallow, but down in Lethbridge, they’re giving Friday night’s Game 6 the big screen treatment.
-
Hikers injured in Waterton bear attack out of hospital, bear not yet located
Parks officials say two hikers injured in an Alberta bear attack last week are now out of hospital.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Northern Ontario Indigenous not-for-profit energy company releases new book
An Indigenous not-for-profit energy company is releasing a book about its fight to bring electricity to a group of First Nation communities on northern Ontario's James Bay coast.
-
Heavy rainfall warning in effect for most of northeastern Ont.
Environment Canada has issued a heavy rainfall warning for much of northeastern Ontario, with rain expected to arrive Saturday and continue into Sunday.
-
July inquest to examine death of First Nations woman who was sent home from nursing station
A coroner’s inquest will be held beginning July 29 into the 2017 death of Ruthann Quequish of Kingfisher Lake First Nation.
N.L.
-
Wildfire near Churchill Falls in Labrador stable, but weather not co-operating
Officials in central Labrador say the wildfire threatening the evacuated town of Churchill Falls remained stable Saturday, but there was no sign of significant rain in the forecast.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador getting help from Quebec, Ontario to battle wildfires
Water bombers from Quebec and Ontario will soon be helping battle wildfires in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
'You can literally see the sculptor's handwork': Memorial restored as Newfoundlanders reflect on First World War's toll
Historic monuments adorning the National War Memorial in downtown St. John’s, N.L. are being restored to their full glory this week ahead of Memorial Day ceremonies.