Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will virtually address Canada’s Parliament today, where he’s expected to speak about the ongoing Russian attacks in Ukraine.

In his joint address to members of the House of Commons and Senate inside the House chamber, Zelensky will likely also revive his continued calls for further urgent assistance.

WATCH LIVE AT 10:30 a.m. EST: CTV News special coverage of Zelensky's address

The special event is bringing officials back to Ottawa during a scheduled break in the session and guests have been invited and will be present inside the viewing galleries and in seats on the floor of the House.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who extended the invitation to Zelensky to address Parliament, will speak ahead of Zelensky.

After his address, Speaker of the Senate George Furey, Speaker of the House of Commons Anthony Rota, interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, and Green MP Elizabeth May will be given the opportunity to briefly respond.

The House’s hybrid sitting format remains in place, making it possible for both MPs and senators to participate remotely, though it is expected all those speaking will do so in-person.

Zelensky will be the third Ukrainian president to address Parliament, following his predecessor Petro Poroshenko’s 2014 address and Victor Yushchenko’s address in 2008.

In making the decision to remain in Ukraine as that country continues to defend itself amid a war prompted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Zelensky has garnered international accolades for his leadership in this moment.

As the Russians continue their assault on the sovereign country, Zelensky continues to call on allied countries to offer his country further assistance, from military to humanitarian, and more of this is expected in his speech today.

Zelensky has been a well-known figure in Ukraine long before he stepped into politics at the age of 41. He was an actor and comedian for many years, and has even played a president on television during his time on the satirical show about politics “Servant of the People.”

In 2019, Zelensky swept to victory with more than 73 per cent of the vote as the country’s first Jewish leader. His anti-corruption platform and inexperience in the political field was seen as a welcome departure from established candidates.

He was born in Kryvyy Rih in southern Ukraine, where he grew up speaking Russian before attaining fluency in Ukrainian and English. Zelensky is married to first lady and former screenwriter Olena Zelenska. The couple have two children.

Zelensky is scheduled to speak to the United States Congress on Wednesday, and in recent weeks has addressed the British and Polish Parliaments.

What questions do you have about Ukraine? Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca.

Please include your name, location, and contact information if you are willing to speak to a journalist with CTV News.

Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.

With files from CTV News’ Alexandra Mae Jones