Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is addressing Canada’s Parliament, to speak about the ongoing Russian attacks in Ukraine.

In his joint virtual address to members of the House of Commons and Senate inside the House chamber, Zelensky is expected to revive his continued calls for further urgent assistance.

Ahead of Zelensky’s address to Parliament, Canada announced it is imposing sanctions on 15 more individuals who the federal government says have “enabled and supported President Putin’s choice to invade a peaceful and sovereign country.”

On his way in to the chamber for the address, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the speech is an opportunity for Canadians to hear directly from the Ukrainian president about what's happening in his country and “demonstrate that across party lines, across the country, we stand with Ukraine.”

The special event has brought officials back to Ottawa during a scheduled break in the session. Dignitaries and other invited guests are present inside the viewing galleries and in seats on the floor of the House.

Trudeau, who extended the invitation to Zelensky to address Parliament, is speaking ahead of Zelensky.

After his address, Speaker of the Senate George Furey, Speaker of the House of Commons Anthony Rota, interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, and Green MP Elizabeth May will be given the opportunity to briefly respond.

The House’s hybrid sitting format remains in place, making it possible for both MPs and senators to participate remotely, though it is expected all those speaking will do so in-person.

Zelensky is the third Ukrainian president to address Parliament, following his predecessor Petro Poroshenko’s 2014 address and Victor Yushchenko’s address in 2008.

In making the decision to remain in Ukraine as that country continues to defend itself amid a war prompted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Zelensky has garnered international accolades for his leadership in this moment.

As the Russians continue their assault on the sovereign country, Zelensky continues to call on allied countries to offer his country further assistance, from military to humanitarian, and more of this is expected in his speech today.

Zelensky has been a well-known figure in Ukraine long before he stepped into politics at the age of 41. He was an actor and comedian for many years, and has even played a president on television during his time on the satirical show about politics “Servant of the People.”

In 2019, Zelensky swept to victory with more than 73 per cent of the vote as the country’s first Jewish leader. His anti-corruption platform and inexperience in the political field was seen as a welcome departure from established candidates.

He was born in Kryvyy Rih in southern Ukraine, where he grew up speaking Russian before attaining fluency in Ukrainian and English. Zelensky is married to first lady and former screenwriter Olena Zelenska. The couple have two children.

Zelensky is scheduled to speak to the United States Congress on Wednesday, and in recent weeks has addressed the British and Polish Parliaments.

With files from CTV News’ Alexandra Mae Jones