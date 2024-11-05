Politics

    • Preparation for next U.S. president started months ago, Trudeau's cabinet says

    OTTAWA -

    Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the Trudeau government is in a better position to manage trade negotiations with the next American president than it was the last time it signed a deal with the U.S. and Mexico.

    Although they'll be watching the election results closely, several cabinet ministers who are expected to be involved in upcoming trade talks say they've been laying the groundwork for months.

    Former U.S. president Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris have both campaigned on protectionist policies, which could pose a major threat to Canada's economy.

    Joly says Trudeau's government now has a well of experience to draw on, after dealing with three different U.S. administrations over the last decade.

    The government has also built relationships with both Republicans and Democrats in preparation for whoever takes over the White House.

    Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says the goal over the last several months has been to define Canada as a critical and strategic partner, particularly on economic security, as opposed to a friendly neighbour to the north.

    As the results start to come in on Tuesday evening, viewing parties are being held across Ottawa. MPs and staffers are also meeting in small groups at pubs around the parliamentary precinct.

    U.S. ambassador to Canada David Cohen is expected to speak at a gathering of politicos and foreign diplomats at a bistro near Parliament Hill.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2024.

