OTTAWA -- Four of Canada’s conservative premiers are calling on the federal government to commit to increasing health funding to the provinces in the upcoming throne speech, and want a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to talk about a long-term multi-billion increase to transfer payments over the next decade.

Speaking from the Chateau Laurier in Ottawa on Friday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Québec Premier François Legault, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister, and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney are holding a joint press conference laying out their priorities for the months ahead.

“We’re here on behalf of the premiers of all provinces and territories to call on the federal government to respond to the priorities and needs of all Canadians, first and most important by contributing its fair share of health spending in the country. We ask the federal government to increase its share from 22 per cent to 35 per cent,” Legault said. “What we’re asking [for] is a fair and equitable partnership.”

Ford said that the ask is not meant to be a knock against the Liberal government, as the funding discrepancy has been a point of contention between the premiers and prime ministers for decades.

“Nothing right now is more important to Canadians than health care because without health care we have nothing. If we don't have our health, we don't have an economy, and my friends, we're here to ask the federal government, to step up to the plate,” Ford said. “As a demand is increasing the support from the federal government has been going down.”

Federal Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc will be responding to the premiers’ remarks at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The Liberals are opening a new session of Parliament on Wednesday, with a speech from the throne. Delivered by Governor General Julie Payette, the speech will outline the federal government’s priorities for the months ahead. It’s also expected to signify a shift in priorities due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The premiers and the federal government have been in close contact throughout the public health crisis, with billions of federal dollars going to the provinces and territories to boost their COVID-19 responses and to roll out what was billed as a “safe restart.”

Across the country COVID-19 cases are climbing up, with some public health officials and epidemiologists saying that Canada is now into a second wave of the virus.

This resurgence of the virus has prompted the Liberals to pivot from a strong “build back better” agenda of social and economic policy changes to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saying earlier this week that his cabinet’s key focus will remain aiding Canadians through the pandemic.