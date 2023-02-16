Premiers urge Trudeau to agree to regular health funding reviews
Canada's premiers have written to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking for regular reviews to be established as part of health-care funding talks.
Ottawa has offered more than $46 billion to provinces and territories to augment the Canada Health Transfer but the country's premiers say it's not enough to address the sustainability or structural needs of their provincial health care systems.
The premiers say in a letter sent today that they are prepared to accept the offer for now but further discussions are needed to establish longer-term predictability and stability in health care.
They want a formal federal-provincial-territorial review process to look at bilateral funding deals the provinces made with Ottawa in 2017 to upgrade mental health and home care programs.
They want a similar process to review the new deal which will include both a bump to the annual Canada Health Transfer and specific funding for priority areas like family doctors, surgical backlogs and health data systems.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford sent a separate letter today urging the same reviews, but specifying that the review of the 2017 bilateral agreements should happen by March 31, 2026 and that the broader review should happen around the five-year mark of the Canada Health Transfer deal.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2023.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
EXCLUSIVE | Gay man taking Canadian government to court, says sperm donation restrictions make him feel like a 'second-class citizen'
A gay man is taking the federal government to court, challenging the constitutionality of a policy restricting gay and bisexual men from donating to sperm banks in Canada, CTV News has learned.
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, with $46B in new funding over the next decade
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
The deal to keep Trudeau in power is contingent on action on these NDP priorities this year
As the minority Liberals plot out their policy moves ahead of the 2023 parliamentary sitting, weighing heavily are commitments Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh that have to be acted on this year in order to uphold the two-party confidence-and-supply deal. Here is what needs to get done to keep the deal alive.
Canada may be turning corner on inflation, but Bank of Canada governor not ruling out 'mild recession'
Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem says he thinks Canada is 'turning the corner' on inflation, but he isn't ruling out that the country could enter a 'mild recession.' In an English-language broadcast exclusive interview with CTV National News Ottawa Bureau Chief Joyce Napier, Macklem encouraged Canadians to prepare a 'buffer' to withstand 'tougher times.'
Here's what central players had to say as the Emergencies Act inquiry hearings wrapped
After six weeks, more than 70 witnesses, and the submission of more than 7,000 documents into evidence, the public hearing portion of the Public Order Emergency Commission wrapped up on Friday.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Alarms going off over health-care privatization? Such an out-of-touch waste of hot political air
The chances Trudeau's health-care summit with the premiers will end with the blueprint to realistic long-term improvements are only marginally better than believing China’s balloon was simply collecting atmospheric temperatures, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, 'But it’s clearly time the 50-year-old dream of medicare as a Canadian birthright stopped being such a nightmare for so many patients.'
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau meets the moment – and ducks for cover
Based on Justin Trudeau's first-day fail in the House of Commons, 'meeting the moment' is destined to become the most laughable slogan since the elder Pierre Trudeau’s disastrous campaign rallying cry in 1972, which insisted 'the land is strong' just as the economy tanked.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau has a new retirement roadmap, now that Ardern's called it quits
Like Jacinda Ardern, Justin Trudeau’s early handling of the pandemic was a reassuring communications exercise where harsh isolation measures went down easier with a hefty helping of government support, Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'But like the New Zealand Prime Minister, the Canadian PM's best days are arguably behind him. '
opinion | Don Martin: How bad was the committee hearing over holiday travel woes? Let me count the ways
The Standing Committee on Transport gathered Thursday with MPs demanding an explanation for how that highly unusual Canadian winter combination of heavy snow and cold temperatures which delayed or cancelled thousands of post-pandemic reunions. What they got was a gold-medal finger-pointing performance, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin on Pierre Poilievre's seven New Year's resolutions to top polls in 2023
From a more coherent public health and carbon tax position, to cutting the 'Freedom Convoy' connection and smiling more, Pierre Poilievre has seven New Year's resolutions to woo the voters in 2023, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Oppose Canada's 'xenophobic' foreign property tax, U.S. critics urge Biden admin
A New York congressman wants to enlist the U.S. secretary of state to oppose what he calls Ottawa's 'discriminatory' campaign against foreign property owners.
BREAKING | New leads in Ont. woman Elnaz Hajtamiri's abduction case as police release images of 3 suspects
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released a series of new images of people they say are wanted as suspects in the disappearance of an Ontario woman allegedly abducted in Wasaga Beach more than one year ago.
BREAKING | Toronto school in lockdown after 1 person critically injured in shooting
One person is being rushed to hospital by emergency run following a shooting at a high school in Toronto, police say.
As Trudeau meets Caribbean leaders, some warn against military intervention in Haiti
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discusses the escalating crisis in Haiti with Caribbean leaders this week, some experts are urging him to put the brakes on suggestions of military intervention.
Here's where average home prices have dropped the most in Canada
While most Canadian real estate markets saw a drop in average home prices in January, not all regions are reporting the same level of decline. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes currently on sale in markets that are seeing some of the largest decreases in average home prices year-over-year.
Ultra-rare Gretzky hockey card leads RCMP to arrest hobby shop thief: store owner
An Edmonton man has been arrested after he tried to sell a limited-edition Wayne Gretzky hockey card roughly 40 kilometres away from where it was stolen, the card's owner says.
Nestle plans price hikes after costs eat into profits
The world's biggest food group Nestle will lift prices again this year, Chief Executive Mark Schneider said on Thursday, after more costly ingredients contributed to making its 2022 profit miss market forecasts.
Liberals introduce 'Milgaard's Law' to create review process for wrongful convictions
New legislation introduced in the House of Commons today would make it easier and faster for people who may have been wrongfully convicted to have their cases reviewed.
Perk or necessity? Hybrid work expectations differ between employers, employees
How to strike a balance between office life and remote work remains an enduring challenge for many businesses nearly three years after lockdowns upended how many Canadians work -- one that's made more difficult by the differing expectations between employers and employees.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto school in lockdown after 1 person critically injured in shooting
One person is being rushed to hospital by emergency run following a shooting at a high school in Toronto, police say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | New leads in Ont. woman Elnaz Hajtamiri's abduction case as police release images of 3 suspects
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released a series of new images of people they say are wanted as suspects in the disappearance of an Ontario woman allegedly abducted in Wasaga Beach more than one year ago.
-
Here's where average home prices have dropped the most in Canada
While most Canadian real estate markets saw a drop in average home prices in January, not all regions are reporting the same level of decline. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes currently on sale in markets that are seeing some of the largest decreases in average home prices year-over-year.
-
Funeral underway for four-year-old boy killed in Quebec bus crash last week
A funeral will be held today for one of the two young children killed when a bus crashed into a daycare last week in Laval, Que., just north of Montreal. The ceremony for Jacob Gauthier is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Ste-Rose-de-Lima church, about two kilometres from the site of the tragedy.
-
Ontario regulator urges vigilance as fraudsters pose as homeowners to sell properties
An Ontario regulator is warning real estate brokers and agents to be vigilant for fraudsters impersonating homeowners looking to sell properties.
-
John Tory formally resigns as mayor of Toronto effective Friday
Mayor John Tory submitted his resignation notice to the city clerk on Wednesday evening, five days after he abruptly announced he was stepping down from the job.
World
-
Donald Trump election probe grand jury believes some witnesses lied
A special grand jury that investigated efforts by then-President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his election loss in Georgia says it believes some witnesses committed perjury, and it recommends 'appropriate indictments.'
-
U.S. President Biden gets routine medical exam as he prepares for 2024 run
U.S. President Joe Biden was undergoing a routine medical checkup Thursday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, an event that is being keenly watched as the oldest president in history makes plans for an expected reelection campaign.
-
Turkiye quake revives debate over nuclear plant being built
A devastating earthquake that toppled buildings across parts of Turkiye and neighboring Syria has revived a longstanding debate locally and in neighboring Cyprus about a large nuclear power station being built on Turkiye's southern Mediterranean coastline.
-
Iraqi soldiers killed in clashes with suspected IS cell
Three Iraqi troops were killed Thursday when a suspected Islamic State militant detonated an explosive vest, state media reported, as security forces remain on high alert for sectarian attacks.
-
South Korea defence report revives 'enemy' label for North
South Korea called North Korea 'our enemy' in its biennial defence document published Thursday, reviving the label for its rival for the first time in six years, as tensions worsen between the two countries.
-
Black Hawk helicopter crashes in Alabama, killing 2 crew
A Black Hawk helicopter from the Tennessee National Guard crashed Wednesday in Alabama, killing two crew members, the Tennessee National Guard said.
Politics
-
Liberals introduce 'Milgaard's Law' to create review process for wrongful convictions
New legislation introduced in the House of Commons today would make it easier and faster for people who may have been wrongfully convicted to have their cases reviewed.
-
Premiers urge Trudeau to agree to regular health funding reviews
Canada's premiers have written to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking for regular reviews to be established as part of health-care funding talks
-
Liberals, Conservatives in a 'dead heat' as health-care concerns soar among Canadians: Nanos
With the health-care funding deal in the headlines and concern over the state of health care soaring -- latest tracking numbers by Nanos Research show Liberals enjoying a bounce in ballot support, and in a dead heat with the Conservatives.
Health
-
PC brand Canadian Cheddar cheese recalled due to possible Listeria contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says 250-gram packages of PC brand Canadian Cheddar cheese are being recalled across the country due to possible Listeria contamination.
-
How changing the tune of medical devices can improve public health, help health-care workers
A new Canadian-led study into the effectiveness of medical alarms has revealed musical notes are "less bothersome" than industry-standard flat tones, which researchers believe could better alert health-care workers without compromising patient safety.
-
New strain of bird flu spreading in Canada: Can it infect humans?
A strain of bird flu is adapting to infect mammals, raising concerns it could eventually jump to the human population — and one veterinarian says there’s potential it could drive another pandemic.
Sci-Tech
-
'Closer eye to the skies:' researcher sees uptick in sightings of UFOs
Canada's preeminent ufologist has seen an uptick in reported sightings of unidentified flying objects in recent days suggesting more Canadians are turning their eyes to the sky after U.S. fighter jets shot down three separate objects over the weekend.
-
U.S. launches artificial intelligence military use initiative
The United States launched an initiative Thursday promoting international cooperation on the responsible use of artificial intelligence and autonomous weapons by militaries, seeking to impose order on an emerging technology that has the potential to change the way war is waged.
-
Chilean poet Pablo Neruda may have been poisoned, Canadian researchers suggest
For nearly 50 years, the death of Nobel Prize-winning Chilean poet Pablo Neruda has been shrouded in mystery, with longstanding allegations that he had been assassinated. Now, new forensic evidence has emerged that the literary great may have been poisoned.
Entertainment
-
Raquel Welch, 'Fantastic Voyage' star, has died at age 82
Raquel Welch, a veteran actress who rose to fame in the 1960s, has died, according to a statement provided by her manager. She was 82.
-
Ryan Seacrest to leave 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' in spring
Ryan Seacrest has revealed he's leaving 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' this spring, saying he never expected to stay so long and thanking his co-host Kelly Ripa, who he jokingly called his 'work wife.' His replacement will be Ripa's real-life husband, Mark Consuelos.
-
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to address opening of Berlin film fest
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is to deliver a live video address at the opening Thursday of the annual Berlin International Film Festival, whose organizers say they will pay special tribute this year to Ukraine and to protesters in Iran.
Business
-
Nestle plans price hikes after costs eat into profits
The world's biggest food group Nestle will lift prices again this year, Chief Executive Mark Schneider said on Thursday, after more costly ingredients contributed to making its 2022 profit miss market forecasts.
-
Ontario Cannabis Store reduces price margins to help pot shops compete
The Ontario Cannabis Store says it will be reducing its price margins in a bid to help pot retailers compete with the illicit market.
-
Perk or necessity? Hybrid work expectations differ between employers, employees
How to strike a balance between office life and remote work remains an enduring challenge for many businesses nearly three years after lockdowns upended how many Canadians work -- one that's made more difficult by the differing expectations between employers and employees.
Lifestyle
-
Fowl-free: McDonald's debuts plant-based McNuggets in Germany
McDonald's McNuggets are going fowl-free. The Chicago-based fast food giant is introducing plant-based McNuggets next week. Germany will be the first market to get them.
-
Michael Jordan makes record-breaking US$10 million donation to Make-A-Wish for 60th birthday
Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan is making a record-breaking US$10 million donation to Make-A-Wish America in honor of his upcoming 60th birthday, the organization announced Wednesday.
-
'Conversations weren't around my hockey ability': Ex-NHLer's graphic memoir
In a new graphic memoir, former professional hockey player Akim Aliu shares personal stories of growing up in Toronto and his rise to the NHL with the Calgary Flames.
Sports
-
Canada women prepare for SheBelieves amid labour dispute
Canada women's national team coach Bev Priestman says the dispute between her players and the Canadian federation is weighing on the team as it prepares for its opening match of the SheBelieves Cup against the United States on Thursday.
-
Judge slaps US$335K penalty on Ronaldo accuser's Vegas lawyer
A Las Vegas lawyer has been hit with a $335,000 penalty for pressing a bid in U.S. courts to force Cristiano Ronaldo to pay millions of dollars more than the US$375,000 in hush money he paid to a Nevada woman who claimed the international soccer star raped her in Las Vegas in 2009.
-
Canada automatically qualifies for FIFA 2026 World Cup
Canada will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup, along with Mexico and the U.S., continuing FIFA’s tradition of including host countries in the competition.
Autos
-
Researchers propose new 'white light' for self-driving cars at intersections
With the possibility of more self-driving cars sharing the roads with non-automated vehicles, researchers are proposing a unique solution to improve traffic flow—- a white traffic light.
-
Tesla Workers United: Employees fired after launching union push at factory
Several employees at a Tesla factory in New York have been fired a day after launching union organizing efforts, according to Tesla Workers United.
-
Uber rolls out new audio recording safety feature in Canada
Uber has added a new audio recording function to its phone app in Canada, billed as an optional safety feature in case of an incident during a trip.