Premiers to accept federal health-care funding offer, focus turns to bilateral deals: sources

Canada's premiers have agreed to accept Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's 10-year health-care funding offer and are now turning their focus towards inking their respective bilateral agreements with the federal government, CTV News has learned.

The $196.1-billion federal offer presented last week includes both increases to the amount budgeted to flow through the Canada Health Transfer (CHT) as well as $25 billion for bilateral deals tailored to each province and territory's health-care system's needs.

According to provincial sources, it is the premiers' position that the funding— totalling $46.2 billion in new money—doesn't address all of their concerns, so they still plan to push Trudeau on addressing certain aspects such as long-term challenges.

This is a breaking news story, more to come…