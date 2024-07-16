Politics

    • Premiers of Canada's territories say collaboration on Arctic security is top of mind

    HALIFAX -

    Canada's territorial premiers say Indigenous collaboration is vital as the country steps up Arctic security.

    Northwest Territories Premier R.J. Simpson told reporters today at the Council of the Federation meetings in Halifax that exerting sovereignty over the Arctic must be done in concert with the people whose traditional land is involved.

    Simpson, Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok, and Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai say they want to be better informed about the threats against Northern Canada.

    They say they have historically been poorly informed about Canada's plans for northern security but they recognize there has been substantial improvement in defence planning with the federal government.

    Canada's North is targeted by Russia and China and coveted for its abundant resources, but Akeeagok today didn't want to identify the countries that are challenging Canada's Arctic sovereignty.

    In April, Prime Minister Trudeau released a defence plan with a focus on Canadian Arctic security, and his government has since committed to meeting the NATO member spending target of 2 per cent of GDP.

    The territorial premiers have joined their provincial counterparts for three days of meetings in Halifax, which wrap up Wednesday.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2024.

