Predictions for Trudeau, Poilievre and the other federal leaders in the New Year: Nanos
Here's what central players had to say as the Emergencies Act inquiry hearings wrapped
After six weeks, more than 70 witnesses, and the submission of more than 7,000 documents into evidence, the public hearing portion of the Public Order Emergency Commission wrapped up on Friday.
'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
On the stand at the federal inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed candidly that a central factor in his historic decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
OPINION | Don Martin: Fort Myers Beach rises again as the Canadian snowbird migration arrives
Hope was in short supply just ten weeks ago on this 10-kilometre spit of sand at the end of the migration route for tens of thousands of Canadian snowbirds, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca from Florida's Fort Myers Beach. But there are signs, he says, things may return to normal much faster than anyone expected.
opinion | Don Martin: Danielle Smith's antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier
Danielle Smith has gone straight from the political altar to a divorce from common sense – and her out-of-the-gate antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: After a long final day on the Emergencies Act inquiry stand, it's convoy zero, Trudeau won
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gambled just by showing up. And he appears to have won in the court of reasonable public opinion, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew
By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau faces the greatest risk of Freedom Convoy fallout
He may not have seen the potential threat when truckers rolled toward Ottawa last January, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot miss the risk of Freedom Convoy fallout he now faces, contributor Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
'Canada is not broken': Trudeau goes hard at Poilievre in speech to Liberals
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went hard after his Conservative rival in a speech to Liberals on Wednesday night, taking aim directly at Pierre Poilievre's declaration that Canada 'is broken.'
Alberta premier apologizes, tries to clarify comment about First Nations
Premier Danielle Smith says she is sorry if anyone misinterpreted her remarks this week to conclude she was equating Ottawa's treatment of Alberta to the systemic and horrific abuse of First Nations people in Canada.
Canada's banking regulator to make announcement on mortgage stress test
Canada's banking regulator is expected to make an announcement regarding the interest rate used in a key stress test for uninsured mortgages this morning.
Harry, Meghan say royal press playing a 'dirty game' in final Netflix episodes
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, vented their grievances against the monarchy on Thursday in the second half of their Netflix documentary series, with Harry describing the royal press machine -- including leaking and planting stories in newspapers -- as a 'dirty game.'
Elon Musk sells $3.58B worth of Tesla stock, purpose unknown
Elon Musk sold another $3.58 billion worth of Tesla stock this week, but it wasn't clear where the proceeds were being spent. The Tesla CEO, and new owner of Twitter, sold the shares from Monday through Wednesday, according to a filing posted Wednesday night by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
How big of a home can you get for $300K? Here's what's on the market
The national average price of a home in Canada is approximately $645,000, a figure that may be out of reach for many prospective homebuyers. CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of properties currently on the market for about half that price.
Escaped inmate guilty of first-degree murder in 2019 killing of Vancouver Island man
Roughly 24 hours after receiving its instructions, a jury found James Lee Busch guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of a man in his Vancouver Island home in July 2019.
Ukrainian refugee, 7, dies in hit-and-run; Montreal-area man charged
A man has been charged following the death of a seven-year-old girl in Montreal who died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to school Tuesday with her siblings. The girl has been identified as Maria Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who came to Canada just two months ago after her family fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
'Prey-switching' blamed for death of Toronto woman mauled by coyotes in Cape Breton 13 years ago
A new and unusual theory has emerged about the coyotes that killed a young Toronto woman on a Nova Scotia hiking trail 13 years ago.
Retailers look out of province for Christmas turkeys as avian flu decimates B.C. farms
Nearly half of B.C. turkey farms have been hit with avian flu outbreaks recently, and many have been forced to cull their entire flock – leading to a shortage of fresh turkeys right before Christmas.
First Nations leaders form committee to do feasibility study of Winnipeg landfill search
First Nations leaders are taking matters into their own hands in an effort to initiate and conduct a search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for two Indigenous women killed by an alleged serial killer.
Iran ousted from UN women's group after U.S. campaign
Iran was ousted from a United Nations women's group on Wednesday for policies contrary to the rights of women and girls, a move proposed by the United States after Tehran's crackdown on protests over the death of a young woman in custody.
Biden tells African leaders U.S. is 'all in' on the continent
President Joe Biden told dozens of African leaders gathered in Washington that the United States is 'all in on Africa's future,' laying out billions in promised government funding and private investment Wednesday to help the growing continent in health, infrastructure, business and technology.
Canada beefing up Haiti embassy in push for political consensus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is beefing up Canada's embassy staffing in Haiti to work closer with security officials.
China removes 6 diplomats from U.K. after protester assaulted
China's government has removed a Chinese consul general and five of his staff following the assault on a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester at the Chinese consulate in Manchester, Britain's foreign secretary said Thursday.
Fiji parties say election count should stop after glitch
The leaders of four political parties contesting Fiji's general election called for an immediate halt to vote-counting Thursday after the online results app experienced a glitch and then the next batch of results swung in favor of the incumbent prime minister.
Police testify about attack on U.S. House Speaker Pelosi's husband
A San Francisco police officer testified on Wednesday that he witnessed the attack on U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband when the suspect in the assault hit Paul Pelosi with a hammer in late October.
TREND LINE | Predictions for Trudeau, Poilievre and the other federal leaders in the New Year: Nanos
On CTVNews.ca, pollster Nik Nanos discusses the five major federal parties – what moved the needle for them in 2022, and what do they have to look forward to in the New Year?
Financial intelligence agency tracking signs of homegrown terrorism financing
Efforts by Canada's financial intelligence agency over the last three years uncovered activity related to homegrown terrorism, the bankrolling of international terrorist groups and attempts by Canadians to take part in extremism abroad.
'Canada is not broken': Trudeau goes hard at Poilievre in speech to Liberals
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went hard after his Conservative rival in a speech to Liberals on Wednesday night, taking aim directly at Pierre Poilievre's declaration that Canada 'is broken.'
What's holding up health-care improvements? Minister blames the premiers
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says he and his provincial counterparts agree privately on what needs to be done to improve health care, but that the ball is in the premiers' court to accept a deal for more funding from Ottawa.
A week into easing, uncertainty over China virus direction
A week after China eased some of the world's strictest COVID-19 containment measures, uncertainty remains over the direction of the pandemic in the world's most populous nation.
Health Canada recalls pacifier brand due to choking hazard
Health Canada posted a recall for a line of pacifiers on Wednesday due to fears that they could pose a choking hazard for infants.
The most volcanic world in the solar system is about to be visited by a NASA spacecraft
A NASA spacecraft is gearing up for the first of a series of close encounters with the most volcanic place in the solar system. The Juno spacecraft will fly by Jupiter's moon Io on Thursday, December 15.
-
EXPLAINED | What is nuclear fusion? The 'major scientific breakthrough' for clean-energy
The U.S. Department of Energy announced Tuesday about a 'major scientific breakthrough' at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, one of several sites worldwide where researchers have been trying to develop the possibility of harnessing energy from nuclear fusion.
Henry Cavill says he will not return as Superman
DC fans across the globe collectively mourned Wednesday as British actor Henry Cavill said he will no longer be donning the red cape as Superman in the DC Comics extended cinematic universe.
Harry, Meghan say royal press playing a 'dirty game' in final Netflix episodes
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, vented their grievances against the monarchy on Thursday in the second half of their Netflix documentary series, with Harry describing the royal press machine -- including leaking and planting stories in newspapers -- as a 'dirty game.'
Ellen DeGeneres 'heartbroken' over death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Ellen DeGeneres has issued a statement regarding the death of her former talk show's longtime DJ and co-executive producer, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, saying on Wednesday that she's "heartbroken" over his passing.
Wall Street points lower after Fed warns of higher rates
Wall Street was poised to open with losses again on Thursday, one day after a retreat by investors dismayed over the Federal Reserve's warning that still more interest rate hikes are in store following its latest increase.
Ex-CannTrust execs to keep seeking acquittal after OSC says no prospect of conviction
Lawyers for three former cannabis leaders charged with offences linked to unlicensed growing are expected to continue seeking an acquittal for their clients in court today.
Black federal employees say creation of mental health program plagued by racism
A group of Black federal public servants is accusing the government of racism and is threatening to pull out of the development of a mental health action plan meant for Black workers.
Caught on cam: Raven flies in front of B.C. couple's car for 45 minutes
A Quadra Island, B.C., couple has just lived through a unique experience – a rare event they are sharing with the public through a 23-minute video.
Bernard Arnault just became the world's richest person. So who is he?
Bernard Arnault, the chairman of French luxury goods giant LVMH, has just become the first European to top Bloomberg's list of the world's richest people, relegating Elon Musk to second place.
Ukrainian refugee living in Ontario sending Christmas cards to the front lines
A Ukrainian refugee in Carleton Place, Ont. is calling on the town to write Christmas cards to Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines of war.
Ovechkin at 800 now chasing Howe for 2nd on NHL goals list
Ovechkin is just two goals from passing Gordie Howe for second on the career list. "Mr. Hockey" is the only player between Ovechkin and Wayne Gretzky's record of 894 that long seemed unapproachable.
France: Car hits and kills boy as fans celebrate World Cup semifinal win
A car in the southern French city of Montpellier 'violently hit' and killed a boy as crowds celebrated France's victory in the World Cup semifinal, according to local regional authorities.
Soccer writer Grant Wahl died of heart aneurysm at World Cup
Grant Wahl died of an aneurysm in his heart when he was stricken while covering a World Cup match last weekend, according to an autopsy of the well-known American soccer writer.
Jay Leno details how his 'face caught on fire' in first interview since accident
Jay Leno has opened up for the first time about the accident that left him with severe burns to his face and body.
Subaru Ascent SUVs recalled in Canada due to fire risk
Subaru Canada Inc. is recalling Ascent vehicles from the model years 2019 to 2022 due to improperly fastened bolts that could cause fires.
Winnipeg airport receives autonomous wheelchairs, a first in North America
Travel will become easier for people with limited mobility at Winnipeg’s airport.