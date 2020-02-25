OTTAWA -- As blockades sprout up across the country in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs who oppose a planned natural gas pipeline in British Columbia, cross-country tensions are boiling over.

CTV Power Play invited Mi’kmaq lawyer, professor and activist Pamela Palmater and B.C. Liberal MLA and former Chief Councillor of the Haisla Nation Ellis Ross on the show to hash out the issue in a heated debate.

