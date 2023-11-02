Top court nominee chosen for expertise in criminal, constitutional law, MPs hear
The chair of the independent advisory board tasked with helping to fill a vacancy on Canada's top court says they were looking for a candidate who was an expert in both criminal and constitutional law.
Wade MacLaughlin, a former premier of Prince Edward Island, spoke at a parliamentary committee today about why the board shortlisted Mary Moreau, the chief justice of the Court of King's Bench of Alberta, as a candidate to join the Supreme Court.
MacLaughlin says Moreau was one of two people the board recommended to Trudeau, out of a pool of 13 applicants.
Justice Minister Arif Virani, who also testified today, says they needed to find a candidate who was functionally bilingual and who hailed from Western or Northern Canada, since the court must have representation from all regions of the country.
Former justice Russell Brown retired from his seat on the top bench in June.
His exit came amid a probe by the Canadian Judicial Council into an allegation of misconduct against him stemming from an incident in Arizona in January, in which he was accused of being intoxicated and harassing a group -- an allegation Brown had denied.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov.2, 2023.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Opinion
OPINION Don Martin: As much as Poilievre wants it, he will not get his election wish for 2023
It’s been 100+ hours of brutal aftermath since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau turned carbon pricing from a national principle into regional graft by lifting the tax on home heating oil and using free heat pumps to buy back the Liberal loyalty of Atlantic Canada voters.
OPINION Don Martin: It's flip-flop or die as Trudeau retreats on universal carbon pricing
With this week’s flip-flop lifting on carbon pricing for heating oil until 2027 (pushing increases beyond the next election) and a doubling of the rural tax rebate, the severely rattled Liberals are chipping away at the load-bearing wall beneath their environmental platform, Don Martin writes.
Opinion Don Martin: Trudeau frolics with unicorns amid the pounding drums of war
There's a parallel Canadian universe that exists only on Justin Trudeau's social media feed, writes political columnist Don Martin in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: What will change if Poilievre's Conservatives win a majority in the next election?
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political columnist Don Martin contemplates a future with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as prime minister, and what will change should his party win a majority government in the next federal election.
OPINION Don Martin: Poilievre picking wrong fights as Liberals struggle under low morale, support
As morale with Justin Trudeau's Liberals goes down the drain with the party's re-election hopes, all Pierre Poilievre needs to do to win is make sure the drain doesn’t get plugged up with doubts about his leadership, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's literally been the most toxic place': Foreign-trained physicians in Regina on discrimination in health-care
Ten foreign-trained internal medicine specialists in Regina are claiming they were targets of 'racist, and discriminatory leadership' while working at the Regina General Hospital, and have filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission.
Canadian seniors are eligible for four key vaccines this fall, but not all are free
In most of Canada, you can feel a chill in the air. The change in season, triggering a change in health risks, has signalled the start of the cold and flu season. After three brutal winters, with respiratory illnesses dominating the headlines and filling hospitals, doctors are hopeful this one will be calmer.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel's troops advance; Gaza's largest hospital struggles to treat injured
Israel's ground troops were advancing toward Gaza City as diplomatic efforts intensified for at least a brief pause in the fighting in Gaza's deadliest war.
Canadian man in Gaza says Ottawa has asked him to be prepared to leave with family
A Canadian man trying to get out of Gaza with his family says Global Affairs Canada has asked him to gather his documents and be prepared to leave at any moment through the enclave's border crossing with Egypt.
Toyota recalls hundreds of thousands of RAV4s in Canada over fire risk
Toyota has issued a recall for the RAV4 model affecting hundreds of thousands of vehicles in Canada due to a lack of proper sizing and placement of its 12-volt batteries, which can cause a fire when the vehicle is driven.
Matthew de Grood's main goal is to return to Calgary, board hears
A review board, which is to decide on further freedoms for Calgary mass killer Matthew de Grood, heard that since the young man's last assessment he hasn't accomplished enough rehabilitation.
'We have little hope to leave': Hundreds of Canadians still trapped in Gaza as other foreign nationals cross into Egypt
Ambulances carrying wounded Palestinians were able to leave Gaza through the Rafah border crossing on Wednesday, along with more than 300 foreign nationals—but apart from reports of one Canadian making it out, hundreds of other Canadians were still waiting to hear when they would be allowed to do the same.
Saskatoon woman accused of faking death pleads guilty to child abduction
A Saskatoon woman accused of faking her own death, and the death of her son, has pleaded guilty to three of nine charges she’s facing.
'We’re taking it very seriously': Humane society, forensic science students excavating pet cemetery in Ontario
All Hallows' Eve may have passed, but at one cemetery west of Toronto, they're just beginning to unearth the dead.
Canada
-
Police seize 326 cases of beer during eastern Ontario traffic stop
Ontario Provincial Police seized 326 cases of beer intended to be served at an upcoming wedding after officers responded to a call for a rental van driving on an eastern Ontario highway with a blown tire.
-
Saskatoon woman accused of faking death pleads guilty to child abduction
A Saskatoon woman accused of faking her own death, and the death of her son, has pleaded guilty to three of nine charges she’s facing.
-
Video shows officer chasing after police horse that bolted in downtown Toronto
A Toronto cop was forced to chase after their police horse after the animal bucked them off in the downtown core on Halloween night.
-
Alberta, Ottawa demand accountability ahead of meeting on Alberta CPP-exit proposal
The Alberta and federal governments are calling on each other to be transparent and accountable ahead of a national meeting Friday on the province’s proposal to quit the Canada Pension Plan.
-
10 men arrested in Ontario child sexual exploitation ring, 39 charges laid
A total of 39 charges have been laid and 10 people arrested, including four from northern Ontario, in a online child luring and sexual exploitation investigation, police say.
-
Tax avoidance: Canadian companies transferred $120B to Luxembourg, study says
A Quebec research institute says some of Canada's biggest companies have transferred billions of dollars in profits to Luxembourg to avoid paying domestic taxes.
World
-
Putin revokes Russia's ratification of nuclear test ban treaty
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed off on a law revoking his country's ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, a move he says is designed to bring Moscow into line with the United States.
-
The U.S. sanctions more foreign firms in a bid to choke off Russia's supplies for its war in Ukraine
The United States on Thursday imposed a new round of sanctions on 130 firms and people from Turkey, China and the United Arab Emirates in an effort to choke off Russia's access to tools and equipment that support its invasion of Ukraine.
-
U.N. will reduce number of refugees receiving cash aid in Lebanon by a third, citing funding cuts
Faced with an increasing funding crunch, the United Nations will cut the number of refugee families receiving cash assistance in Lebanon by nearly one-third next year, a spokesperson for the U.N. refugee agency said Thursday.
-
2 more killed as Russian artillery keeps on battering southern Ukraine's Kherson region
Russian shelling killed an 81-year-old woman in the yard of her home and a 60-year-old man in southern Ukraine's Kherson region Thursday, local authorities said. The deaths were the latest civilian casualties in Moscow's recent ramped-up bombardment of the front-line area.
-
Charity says migrant testimonies point to a recurring practice of illegal deportations from Greece
A leading international medical charity alleged Thursday that testimony from dozens of migrants over the past two years points to a "recurring practice" of secret, illegal and often brutal deportations back to Turkey from two eastern Greek islands.
-
King Charles III observes marine drill and visits conservation projects in coastal Kenya
King Charles III observed a drill by an elite unit of British-trained Kenya marines and took an interest in environmental projects in the coastal city of Mombasa on Thursday, the third day of his first state visit to a Commonwealth country as monarch.
Politics
-
National public inquiry into foreign interference to proceed in two phases: commissioner
The long-called-for national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions has started to get rolling in earnest, with the commissioner deciding her work will proceed in phases, with public hearings beginning early next year, and culminating in a final report at the end of 2024.
-
RCMP official accused of leaks was acting on secret info from foreign agency: defence
A lawyer for Cameron Jay Ortis, a former RCMP intelligence official accused of leaking classified material, says Ortis was acting largely on secret information passed to him by a foreign agency.
-
Canadian man in Gaza says Ottawa has asked him to be prepared to leave with family
A Canadian man trying to get out of Gaza with his family says Global Affairs Canada has asked him to gather his documents and be prepared to leave at any moment through the enclave's border crossing with Egypt.
Health
-
Canadian seniors are eligible for four key vaccines this fall, but not all are free
In most of Canada, you can feel a chill in the air. The change in season, triggering a change in health risks, has signalled the start of the cold and flu season. After three brutal winters, with respiratory illnesses dominating the headlines and filling hospitals, doctors are hopeful this one will be calmer.
-
'I don't expect years': N.B. woman raising awareness for silent cancer risk
A Havelock, N.B., woman received a terminal diagnosis of lung cancer two weeks ago and she's raising awareness about the dangers of radon.
-
Cocaine, MDMA linked to growing number of overdose deaths in Canada: StatCan
Stimulant drugs including cocaine, MDMA and multiple types of amphetamines contributed to roughly half of all accidental overdose deaths in Canada from 2020 to 2021, according to a new report by Statistics Canada that also tracked a sharp rise in overdoses.
Sci-Tech
-
U.K.'s Sunak to discuss AI risks with Kamala Harris at summit before chat with Elon Musk
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are set to join senior politicians from around the world on Thursday at a U.K. summit focused on containing risks from rapid advances in cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
-
Online game opened Alberta mom's accounts to hackers
A Cochrane, Alta., mother is warning others after spending the last eight months trying to recover online accounts that were hacked after downloading a gaming app for her daughter.
-
Canada joins 27 countries, EU in signing world-first 'Bletchley Declaration' AI risk paper
Digital officials, tech company bosses and researchers are converging Wednesday at a former codebreaking spy base near London to discuss and better understand the extreme risks posed by cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
Entertainment
-
Here's when Taylor Swift is coming to Vancouver and how to buy tickets
Taylor Swift has added dates to the Canadian leg of her blockbuster Eras Tour – scheduling three shows in Vancouver.
-
Burton Cummings, Randy Bachman sue former Guess Who bandmates over use of name
Two of Canada’s most famous musicians have filed a lawsuit against their former bandmates, alleging they are misleading the public who are coming to see them perform.
-
How Cirque du Soleil helped Heidi Klum create her most elaborate costume yet
Heidi Klum’s extravagant Halloween costume ruffled a few feathers this week – in a good way. Here's how Cirque du Soleil brought her peacock ensemble to life.
Business
-
Hold the olive oil! Prices of some basic European foodstuffs keep skyrocketing
Olive oil, a daily staple of Mediterranean cuisine and the life of many a salad throughout Europe, is experiencing a staggering rise in price. It's a prime example of how food still outruns overall inflation in the European Union.
-
Key Swiss rail tunnel damaged by derailment won't fully reopen until next September
Switzerland's national rail operator said Thursday the world's longest rail tunnel won't be fully reopened to train traffic until next September, again pushing back the target date for repairs of damage caused by a cargo train derailment.
-
UAW members at the first Ford plant to go on strike overwhelmingly approve the new contract
U.S. autoworkers at the first Ford factory to go on strike have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a tentative contract agreement reached with the company.
Lifestyle
-
What to know about the ‘tegu’, the large, exotic lizard found under a home in Athens
Tegu is an Argentine black and white lizard, it's an exotic pet and invasive species from South America.
-
'Your Next Star' helps people with Down syndrome get valuable work experience
John has Down syndrome and with the help of the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress, he secured that job right out of high school after an internship with them. He does everything from administrative work to community events and even giving the best pep talks to the Bruins alumni team.
-
Cats have 276 different facial expressions, study finds
In a study published in the journal Behavioural Processes last month, two U.S. scientists counted 276 different facial expressions when domesticated cats interacted with one another.
Sports
-
Four Winnipeg Jets players practise with neck guards in wake of Adam Johnson's death
Winnipeg Jets forwards Vladislav Namestnikov, Rasmus Kupari, Cole Perfetti and Nikolaj Ehlers wore neck guards during practice on Wednesday in the wake of former NHL player Adam Johnson's tragic death.
-
Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5
The Rangers won the first World Series championship in their 63-season franchise history by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5.
-
Security prevents Rangers from celebrating in Chase Field pool after winning World Series
There was no pool party for the Texas Rangers after winning the World Series.
Autos
-
Toyota recalls hundreds of thousands of RAV4s in Canada over fire risk
Toyota has issued a recall for the RAV4 model affecting hundreds of thousands of vehicles in Canada due to a lack of proper sizing and placement of its 12-volt batteries, which can cause a fire when the vehicle is driven.
-
Ontario announces gas tax cut extension
The Ontario government has announced it will extend its gas and fuel tax rate cuts until June 30, 2024.
-
UAW members at the first Ford plant to go on strike overwhelmingly approve the new contract
U.S. autoworkers at the first Ford factory to go on strike have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a tentative contract agreement reached with the company.