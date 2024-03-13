Politicians want more competition but supply management still a 'sacred cow'
There aren't many issues that garner support across party lines in Ottawa these days.
But when it comes to the supply management system for egg, poultry and dairy products -- the mechanism that sets prices for producers -- all of Canada's federal parties seem to see eye-to-eye.
Political support for the controversial agricultural framework has endured, despite the country's ongoing affordability crisis and critics who persistently warn that it's Canadian consumers who pay the price.
As a result, Ryan Cardwell, an agricultural economics professor at the University of Manitoba, doesn't put much stock in what elected officials have to say on the subject.
"On one hand, they talk about food affordability, and (on) the other hand, they have a government-sanctioned cartel in staple foods," Cardwell said.
"So, it's talk. I don't give it much credence."
Canada's supply management system sets prices for products and puts controls on production and imports to protect domestic farmers from foreign competition, guard against price volatility for their products and stabilize production levels.
First introduced in the dairy industry in the 1960s before expanding into eggs and poultry, the system exists in lieu of subsidies, which are common in the agricultural sector around the world.
Proponents of supply management argue the system is a win-win for producers and consumers alike: it offers both stability and predictability in prices and production.
But economists are often critical of the system because they say it stifles competition. Economic theory suggests more competition generally leads to lower prices.
The sharp rise in food prices post-pandemic has led to more scrutiny of grocery giants and raised concerns about a lack of competition in the industry. The Liberal government recently introduced amendments to the country's competition law, in part to address these concerns.
More broadly, all parties have had more to say on competition since inflation took off in 2022.
Conservatives and New Democrats, for example, both opposed a proposed banking merger between Royal Bank and HSBC, arguing it would reduce competition and lead to higher mortgage rates.
But when it comes to sectors covered by supply management, concerns about weak competition in the Canadian economy don't seem to exist.
In a news conference last month, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne doubled down on the government's support for the system.
"I'll be very clear to folks who are watching, supply chain management is not on the table. This has provided stability and predictability to our farmers. This has been key to the fabric of our country," Champagne said.
"Canadians want us to tackle the profits of the big firms. We're not going after the small guys."
Last June, the House of Commons passed legislation that would limit the ability of trade negotiators to make concessions on supply management.
The Bloc Quebecois bill passed with 262 votes in favour, while 49 Conservative MPs and two Liberal MPs voted against it.
Former competition commissioner Melanie Aitken is a forceful critic of supply management, which she described as a "sacred cow" in Ottawa.
"If you want to take advantage of the opportunities of trading with your global partners...you need to recognize that you can't have these incredibly stultifying protectionist policies denying access to our markets," she said.
From an affordability standpoint, Aitken said regulating prices hurts lower-income earners the most.
"It is actually quite regressive in its nature, preferring one group of farmers over everybody else who may be struggling to make ends meet and put dinner on the table."
Research co-authored by Cardwell in 2015 found that supply management costs the poorest households $339 a year, which amounts to about 2.3 per cent of their income.
Cardwell said it's fair to debate how much of higher prices is due to supply management, but "no one credible argues that prices aren't higher."
The paper went on to earn the researchers the Vanderkamp Prize from the Canadian Economics Association. Proponents of supply management have disputed the research, however, and lobby groups fervently deny that the framework raises prices on consumers.
Bruce Muirhead, a history professor at the University of Waterloo, is a strong advocate for supply management who holds a research position funded by a lobby group for egg farmers.
He said he was a fan of the system before he took on his role as Egg Farmers of Canada chair in public policy.
"I think that economists, for the most part, they base their findings on ideology," said Muirhead.
"There's just this sort of implicit assumption, if it's regulated...then it just can't be competitive. But that is absolutely not the case."
He argues the agricultural industry deserves to be approached differently by government because it is responsible for producing essential goods: food.
Supply management also boosts rural sustainability by protecting smaller-sized farms; without it, he said, Canada would be "flooded with American milk."
In statements to The Canadian Press, groups representing egg and dairy farmers argued that supply management offers predictability at a time of growing global instability.
"The experience from COVID is a reminder that depending on foreign industries or governments to supply Canadians in times of need is unwise," said the Dairy Farmers of Canada.
"It's a border-proof solution that is critical to the food sovereignty of Canada (producing enough food to feed Canadians year-round) and the food security of our communities," added the Egg Farmers of Canada.
Cardwell said he's working on a followup study looking into the support for supply management both among Canadians and political parties.
"We've actually been spending quite a lot of time investigating...what explains the support for this policy among voters and among politicians," he said.
His research finds that the majority of Canadians are in favour of supply management, but he warns that many people don't really understand the system and its implications.
Cardwell said people who are in favour of redistributive measures were less supportive of supply management when they were told that it disproportionately affected low-income people.
His research also found that people who say they are in favour of international trade as well as those who vote for the Conservative Party of Canada are more likely to be against supply management.
"But none of that translates to political parties," Cardwell said.
In a statement, the NDP's agriculture critic defended supply management, noting countries like Australia and New Zealand have had to heavily subsidize their respective sectors and volatility in prices has driven many of their farms out of business.
"We've managed to avoid these pitfalls in Canada because of supply management," said Alistair MacGregor.
The Conservatives did not respond to a request for comment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
opinion Don Martin: The Trudeau lessons from Brian Mulroney's legacy start with walking away
Justin Trudeau should pay very close attention to the legacy treatment afforded former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died on Thursday at age 84, writes columnist Don Martin.
opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report
It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Commercial rocket trying to put a satellite into orbit explodes moments after liftoff in Japan
A commercial rocket trying to put a satellite into orbit was intentionally exploded shortly after liftoff Wednesday morning in central Japan following a problem that's still under investigation.
Handwritten 'contract of purchase and sale' rejected by B.C. Supreme Court
A handwritten document purporting to facilitate the sale of a commercial property for well below its assessed value has not held up in B.C. Supreme Court.
BREAKING Police charge B.C. suspect in historical sex assaults against Ontario kids in the 1990s
Halton police say they have charged a suspect in connection with a series of historical sexual assaults against children dating back to the 1990s.
Australian billionaire revives dream to set sail on Titanic II
For more than a decade, Australian billionaire Clive Palmer has been the driving force behind plans to build Titanic II – a replica of the ill-fated ship that sank in 1912 with more than 2,200 people on board.
MPs to question main contractor on ArriveCan app at House committee
MPs will have another chance to question the people behind the main contract for the ArriveCan app at a House committee meeting today.
Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, Cody Johnson lead CMT Music Awards noms
Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney and Cody Johnson are the leading nominees for the 2024 CMT Music Awards, celebrating the best in country music videos.
Prime Minister Trudeau to meet with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Calgary Wednesday morning for the first face-to-face meeting with Premier Danielle Smith in months.
Behind the OnlyFans porn boom: allegations of rape, abuse and betrayal
A Reuters investigation identified 128 cases in which women and men complained to U.S. law enforcement agencies that sexual content featuring them ended up on OnlyFans without their permission.
What these class-action lawyers say they'd be careful buying in Canada
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police charge B.C. suspect in historical sex assaults against Ontario kids in the 1990s
Halton police say they have charged a suspect in connection with a series of historical sexual assaults against children dating back to the 1990s.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau to meet with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Calgary Wednesday morning for the first face-to-face meeting with Premier Danielle Smith in months.
-
Canada's independent cinema chains are 'in crisis,' need more funding: study
A new study from Canada's independent cinema owners says their industry is "in crisis" and many theatres need increased public funding to stay afloat.
-
By the numbers: Canada's disaster financial assistance program
Canada's Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements program, or DFAA, was launched in 1970, setting a formula for how provinces and territories would split costs with the federal government when disaster strikes.
-
'We cannot lose hope': Haitian-Canadians ask for Ottawa's help
In the wake of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry's resignation, community leaders gathered at Montreal's Maison d'Haiti to ask the Canadian government to step up its efforts to deal with the crisis shaking their homeland.
-
'I would have paid': Ottawa residents claim they were unaware of outstanding tickets now dropping their credit scores
Since reporting on old fines tanking the credit scores of thousands of Ottawans and former residents, CTV News has received a flood of similar accounts from people claiming the city and its contracted collection agencies did not do enough to contact them before their credit score was slashed.
World
-
4 million people face 'acute food insecurity' in troubled Haiti, says UN food agency official
Four million people face 'acute food insecurity' and one million of them are one step away from famine, the UN food agency's director in the conflict-wracked Caribbean nation said Tuesday.
-
Boeing promises changes after getting poor grades in a government audit of manufacturing quality
Responding to a U.S. government audit, Boeing said Tuesday that it would work with employees found to have violated company manufacturing procedures to make sure they understand instructions for their jobs.
-
Evangelical Christians are fierce Israel supporters. Now they are visiting as war-time volunteers
Evangelicals have been among Israel's fiercest foreign supporters for years, particularly in the United States, where their significant political influence has helped shape the Israel policy of recent Republican administrations.
-
At least 2 dead and dozens injured in a suspected gas explosion outside Beijing
An explosion caused by a suspected gas leak ripped through a building in northern China on Wednesday, killing at least two people and injuring 26 others, authorities said.
-
Putin says Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if its sovereignty or independence is threatened
President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if its sovereignty or independence is threatened, issuing another blunt warning to the West just days ahead of an election in which he's all but certain to secure another six-year term.
-
The U.S. has its first presidential rematch since 1956, and other facts about the Biden-Trump sequel
The sequel to the 2020 election is officially set as the U.S. president and his immediate predecessor secured their parties' nominations.
Politics
-
Poll: Canadians unsure online harms bill will make social media safer
Fewer than half of Canadians believe the federal government's plan to regulate social media sites will make platforms safer, a new survey suggests.
-
MPs to question main contractor on ArriveCan app at House committee
MPs will have another chance to question the people behind the main contract for the ArriveCan app at a House committee meeting today.
-
Politicians want more competition but supply management still a 'sacred cow'
When it comes to the supply management system for egg, poultry and dairy products -- the mechanism that sets prices for producers -- all of Canada's federal parties seem to see eye-to-eye.
Health
-
The truth about menopause and weight gain
Menopause and weight gain seem to go hand in hand. So what can you do to mitigate middle-age spread?
-
What these class-action lawyers say they'd be careful buying in Canada
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
-
11-year-old U.K. boy dies after trying dangerous TikTok trend
An 11-year-old boy in the U.K. died last week after participating in a dangerous social media trend that can pose major health risks.
Sci-Tech
-
Commercial rocket trying to put a satellite into orbit explodes moments after liftoff in Japan
A commercial rocket trying to put a satellite into orbit was intentionally exploded shortly after liftoff Wednesday morning in central Japan following a problem that's still under investigation.
-
U.S. spearheads first UN resolution on artificial intelligence, aimed at ensuring world has access
The United States is spearheading the first United Nations resolution on artificial intelligence, aimed at ensuring the new technology is 'safe, secure and trustworthy' and that all countries, especially those in the developing world, have equal access.
-
AI could pose ‘extinction-level’ threat to humans and the U.S. must intervene, State Dept.-commissioned report warns
A new report commissioned by the US State Department paints an alarming picture of the “catastrophic” national security risks posed by rapidly evolving artificial intelligence, warning that time is running out for the federal government to avert disaster.
Entertainment
-
Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, Cody Johnson lead CMT Music Awards noms
Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney and Cody Johnson are the leading nominees for the 2024 CMT Music Awards, celebrating the best in country music videos.
-
Bethenny Frankel's visit to B.C. city gives businesses a boost
A reality star from the Big Apple, has taken a bite out of Abbotsford.
-
Canada's independent cinema chains are 'in crisis,' need more funding: study
A new study from Canada's independent cinema owners says their industry is "in crisis" and many theatres need increased public funding to stay afloat.
Business
-
Australian billionaire revives dream to set sail on Titanic II
For more than a decade, Australian billionaire Clive Palmer has been the driving force behind plans to build Titanic II – a replica of the ill-fated ship that sank in 1912 with more than 2,200 people on board.
-
'Shrinkflation' in the chocolate industry: What to expect this Easter
This year's Easter celebrations are set against a backdrop of record-breaking cocoa prices, with everyone from consumers to the entire chocolate industry feeling the pinch.
-
Boeing promises changes after getting poor grades in a government audit of manufacturing quality
Responding to a U.S. government audit, Boeing said Tuesday that it would work with employees found to have violated company manufacturing procedures to make sure they understand instructions for their jobs.
Lifestyle
-
'Shrinkflation' in the chocolate industry: What to expect this Easter
This year's Easter celebrations are set against a backdrop of record-breaking cocoa prices, with everyone from consumers to the entire chocolate industry feeling the pinch.
-
Toronto woman offering $10,000 reward for safe return of missing cat
The owner of a unique cat that went missing from Toronto’s Casa Loma area a week ago is offering $10,000 for its safe return.
-
Delete a background? Easy. Smooth out a face? Seamless. Digital photo manipulation is now mainstream
In a world where the spread of technology makes photo manipulation as easy as a tap on your phone, the idea that a visual image is an absolute truth is as outdated as the daguerreotype. And a photo can sometimes raise as many questions as it was meant to answer.
Sports
-
Mikko Rantanen extends point streak to 10 games with four more as Avs beat Flames 6-2
Mikko Rantanen had two goals and two assists, extending his point streak to a career-best 10 games and leading the Colorado Avalanche to a 6-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.
-
Gushue returns to Newfoundland after history-making Brier championship
His Brier three-peat has cemented Newfoundland’s Brad Gushue into the curling record books.
-
This is why some Super Bowl bettors haven't been paid by the OLG yet
Some who placed bets on the Super Bowl this year are still waiting to withdraw their winnings, as the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation is smacked with a backlog of verifying a “higher than usual” number of players’ banking information.
Autos
-
Opinion
Opinion The pros and cons of buying or leasing a vehicle
About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.
-
Tesla, rivals get low marks for automated-driving technology
Tesla's TSLA.O Autopilot and Full Self Driving technology and nine other assisted-driving systems marketed by major automakers received "poor" ratings from the U.S. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in a new study released on Tuesday.
-
U.S. opens probe into emergency braking issues in certain Honda vehicles
U.S. auto-safety regulators on Monday launched a preliminary probe into emergency braking issues in certain Honda vehicles following complaints of crashes and fires.