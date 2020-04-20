OTTAWA -- As Canada bands together in the wake of a crime spree that claimed at least 19 victims' lives in Nova Scotia, politicians took to their podiums today to express their heartfelt condolences.

"This day is made all the more difficult because of the precious lives lost and the senseless act of one person," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said from the front steps of Rideau Cottage on Monday.

RCMP say at least 19 people are killed, plus the shooter, after a man went on a rampage across Nova Scotia Saturday night and into Sunday. As the investigation into the violence continues, authorities have warned the death toll may rise.

"Just how could this happen? We may never know why. But we do know this. No one man's action can build a wall between us and a better day — no matter how evil, how thoughtless or how destructive. Canadians are kind and generous. We are there for each other and we look out for one another. As families grieve the loss of a loved one, all Canadians are standing with them," Trudeau said.

Const. Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the Nova Scotia RCMP, is among those who were killed during the incident. She died Sunday morning while responding to the active shooter situation.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer passed his sympathies along to Stevenson's family when he addressed the media Monday morning, calling the attack "senseless."

"When a tragedy like this strikes, communities come together to grieve and comfort each other. And despite the current health crisis, I hope that everyone who has lost a loved one, either through violence or through COVID-19 finds comfort and healing," Scheer said.

In his Monday morning press conference, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh acknowledged that the ongoing pandemic is preventing mourners from gathering — adding to the pain of an already-devastating event.

"The loss of life and the senseless violence has all Canadians reeling and grieving together and I want to send all of our love and support to Nova Scotia and the community of Portapique," Singh said.

"People will not be able to come together and mourn the usual way, making this horrible senseless violence and tragic event even more painful."

Trudeau also acknowledged the added pain physical distancing measures bring for those grieving the loss of loved ones together, but apart.

"This is something that we are dealing with right now that is heartbreak on top of other heartbreaks, and I know that everyone will be looking for ways to demonstrate their solidarity without putting further at risk communities, first responders, our health professionals and our seniors," he said.

The prime minister said that in order for Canadians to be able to show their support for the families impacted by this tragedy, there will be a virtual vigil at 7:00p.m. ET on Friday through the Facebook group "Colchester Supporting our Community."

GUN CONTROL LEGISLATION COMING: TRUDEAU

In the wake of the violent events in Nova Scotia, Trudeau said the government is continuing to push ahead with strengthening gun control in the country.

"In regards to gun control, we took very serious commitments in the election campaign and have moved forward — and are moving forward on them to ensure that we’re strengthening gun control in this country," Trudeau said.

Trudeau's Liberals campaigned on a promise to ban assault rifles, which they said in their platform are "designed to inflict mass casualties and have no place in Canada." The plan would include a buyback program for all military-style assault rifles purchased legally in Canada.

"I can say that we were on the verge of introducing legislation to ban assault-style weapons across this country, it was interrupted when the pandemic caused Parliament to be suspended," Trudeau said.

"We have every intention of moving forward on that measure and potentially other measures when the Parliament returns."

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair is expected to be asked about this issue when he addresses the media this afternoon in Ottawa.