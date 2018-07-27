

The Canadian Press





FREDERICTON - A legislative committee in New Brunswick has made a decision on what action to take in respect to harassment allegations against Speaker Chris Collins, but details are being withheld and the vote was far from unanimous.

The Legislature Administration Committee announced Monday that it had received a summary of findings from an independent third-party investigator and concluded that harassment allegations against Collins were founded, but only in part.

The committee met for about 90 minutes Friday to determine what action to take, but declined to release details until Collins and his accuser have been notified.

However, Green Leader David Coon says the committee has failed the victim by not providing a harassment free workplace, or by providing an effective and clear recourse.

Progressive Conservative member Ted Flemming says the vote was five to three, with the five Liberal members voting in favour of the decision, and the three opposition members against it.

Details of the committee's decision are expected to be released later in the day Friday.