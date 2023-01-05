Political parties should list fundraising venue locations, Elections Canada suggests

OTTAWA -

Elections Canada suggests that venue names should be listed for fundraising events after a political party asked whether it had to disclose the specific location in light of safety concerns.

Elections Canada says parties are obligated under political financing law to publicly list the venue name, but adds the government could change the law.

The Liberal party removed public venue locations from online notices of fundraising events attended by the prime minister after one of his events was cancelled in the spring due to aggressive protesters.

As first reported by iPolitics, a draft interpretation note published by Elections Canada in November says an unnamed registered political party suggested that listing the municipality of the event and the province or territory is sufficient.

But Elections Canada indicates that's not how the law works, which is designed to keep media and the public informed about which party is getting cash from whom.

The Canada Elections Act says fundraising events for registered political parties must be posted publicly on their websites and include the venue's name, unless it's a virtual fundraiser.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2023.