'Political attacks' won't help Canada counter foreign interference, PM says to question of testifying

Asked Wednesday whether he'd be willing to testify before a parliamentary committee seized with assessing the Liberals' handling of foreign interference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dodged the question, saying that "political attacks" won't help Canada counter the "very serious issue" of China's election meddling.

The Procedure and House Affairs Committee (PROC) that's been studying foreign interference for months—stemming from reporting alleging specific attempts by Beijing to alter the outcomes of the 2019 and 2021 federal elections—is at a standstill over an opposition-backed attempt to call Trudeau's chief of staff Katie Telford to testify.

On Tuesday, Liberal MPs spent nearly 12 hours filibustering at the committee, speaking at length on a range of tangentially-relevant topics to talk out the clock. During numerous monologues, Trudeau's MPs voiced their opposition to the push to see senior staff from major parties appear to shed light on what they were briefed on, or flagged to federal officials, regarding efforts by China to interfere in the last two campaigns.

Having staff face questions at a parliamentary committee goes against the tradition of ministerial accountability, Liberals noted, while pointing to ardent efforts by the previous Conservative government—including then-minister of democratic reform Pierre Poilievre—to fight attempts to have staff testify.

The longest-yet stretch of procedural obstruction undertaken by Trudeau's caucus wrapped up around 10 p.m. with the Liberal committee chair hoping the two sides would find a way to come to a vote so they can move on.

The next morning, a reporter asked the prime minister with the Liberals blocking the committee from calling Telford to testify, whether he'd be willing to appear.

Trudeau didn't directly answer. Instead he spoke around the issue by pointing to the various measures he's recently committed to undertaking to see the issue explored further while reassuring Canadians that "there was no impact from Chinese interference on to the outcome of our elections."

"That's something that Canadians should have confidence in," the prime minister said. "But there are politicians out there who think that the best way to solve this very serious problem and this concern that Canadians have, is by amping-up the level of partisanship and political attacks."

While the prime minister did not name names, now-Conservative Leader Poilievre has in recent days alleged the prime minister was acting not in Canada's interest, saying Tuesday that Trudeau has "inspired a lot of suspicion" by refusing to answer questions about "his knowledge of Beijing's interference to help him in two successful successive elections."

Though, it's not as if the Liberals—Trudeau included—have stayed out of leaning into partisan jabs during what's now been weeks of pointed and at-times heated exchanges on Parliament Hill on this topic. It also wouldn't be the first time either he or Telford has testified before a House committee digging into past Liberal controversies.

On Wednesday, the prime minister said he doesn't agree that leaning into partisanship over such a preoccupying concern as China's efforts to interfere in Canadian elections, institutions, and society is the way to strengthen democracy.

Concerns around the work at PROC devolving into little more than partisan gamesmanship was one of the driving motivations from the New Democrats to push for, and pass a motion calling for Trudeau to strike a public inquiry to examine foreign interference.

"It should be a public process that helps restore some confidence in our electoral system," NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Tuesday.

Trudeau continues to resist the calls for an inquiry, and is in the process of soon appointing a special rapporteur to assess the current state of facts and report back on whether an inquiry or another form of investigation is merited. His government has sought feedback from the opposition parties about who they'd like to see named to take on this work, but the absence of a commitment that an inquiry is on the horizon has resulted in resistance to participate.

PROC is set to meet again next Tuesday, where the Conservatives say they're determined after nearly 24 hours of committee time spent by Liberals filibustering, to "get answers for Canadians."