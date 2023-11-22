Politics

    • Police, Senate investigating threat over carbon pricing bill: Senate leader

    Senator Raymonde Saint-Germain looks into the Main Hall at the Senate of Canada Building, formerly the Government Conference Centre, is shown in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang Senator Raymonde Saint-Germain looks into the Main Hall at the Senate of Canada Building, formerly the Government Conference Centre, is shown in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
    OTTAWA -

    Two members of the Independent Senators Group say police and Senate security are investigating a threat that forced one of them to leave her home last weekend, following a social-media post that blasted members of the upper chamber for their position on a carbon pricing bill for farmers.

    Sen. Raymonde Saint-Germain rose on a point of privilege on Tuesday alleging that she and Sen. Bernadette Clement were intimidated and bullied by other senators in the chamber after Clement moved to adjourn debate on the bill on Nov. 9.

    Clement says she and her staff were also subjected to a barrage of disturbing calls after a Conservative MP posted what she calls a "wanted" poster online with photos and phone numbers for herself and Sen. Chantal Petitclerc, encouraging people to call them to ask why they were shutting down debate on the bill.

    Clement says one very angry man called and threatened to come to her home in Cornwall, Ont., which prompted her to leave after discussions with the Parliamentary Protective Service and police in Cornwall.

    The private member's bill from a Conservative MP calls for an exemption from carbon pricing for propane and natural gas used to dry grain and heat farm buildings, and Tories have been pushing hard for its final passage in the Senate.

    A Conservative spokesman says Clement is a former Liberal candidate who is not really an independent senator, and said the social-media post was not a "wanted" poster.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2023.

    IN DEPTH

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?

    Opinion

    OPINION

    OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination

    Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News