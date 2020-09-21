OTTAWA -- The suspect alleged to have sent the poisonous substance ricin to U.S. President Donald Trump is also linked to “several” letters sent to different locations in Texas, including the Mission Police Department, CTV News has learned.

The letters were intercepted before reaching their destination and the exact number is "in flux." The woman alleged to have sent the letters was arrested at the New York-Ontario border, and was expected to appear in court later this afternoon in Buffalo, N.Y., facing federal charges in the U.S. Sources tell CTV News the appointment has been postponed to tomorrow.

Police have not yet indicated whether the suspect is in fact Canadian. According to sources, she was arrested by the Mission police in 2019 on visa issues.

An RCMP investigation is currently underway at Vauquelin Boulevard, a residential street located south of Montreal in St-Hubert, Que. An RCMP team dedicated to chemical threats and explosives is leading the investigation. Local police and fire units are also on-site.

RCMP Cpl. Charles Poirier told reporters in St-Hubert that police have a search warrant for a residence linked to the suspect and are assisting the FBI on the matter.

CTV News public safety analyst Chris Lewis told CTV News Channel on Monday that police will "know more about her quickly than she knows about herself, from her online presence, to her background."

This isn’t the first time a U.S. president has been sent ricin. Letters addressed to former president Barack Obama containing the substance were intercepted on two separate occasions in 2013.

"There will be very serious charges. Ricin is a very deadly [substance], a very little amount of it can kill people and we’ve seen attacks using it around the world over the last 20 years, so pretty serious stuff," said Lewis.

With files from CTV News’ Annie Bergeron-Oliver