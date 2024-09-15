Poilievre to meet with caucus Sunday ahead of return of Parliament this week

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will gather with his caucus on Parliament Hill today as he prepares to make another push to topple the Liberal government as early as next week.

The one-day caucus meeting ahead of the return of Parliament Monday will begin with a public address by Poilievre, who has maintained his party's commanding lead in the polls throughout the summer.

They are the last of the major parties to have a fall strategy session after the Liberals, NDP and Bloc Québécois all met last week.

All parties are adjusting their autumn plans after NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh ended the agreement that was ensuring the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government would stay in power.

Poilievre has promised to bring in a non-confidence motion at his first opportunity, and that could happen as early as Monday.

The Tories would likely need the support of both the NDP and the Bloc to pass the motion, which appears unlikely.

The Conservative agenda for the fall will include a heavy focus on the economy and a continued push to end the carbon price.

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner also plans to introduce legislation to address online harassment and sexual exploitation of children.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2024.