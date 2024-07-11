Poilievre to make first in-person speech at Assembly of First Nations

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is expected to make his first in-person address at the Assembly of First Nations today.

Poilievre, who has a testy relationship with some Indigenous Peoples, is set to take the floor with a speech and a question-and-answer session.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is scheduled to speak as well, on what will be the last day of the annual general assembly in Montreal.

The AFN is also expected to hear from families of victims in a criminal case involving the killings of four First Nations women, after a Manitoba judge delivers a verdict.

While Jeremy Skibicki confessed to the killings, his lawyers argued he should be found not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

On Wednesday, the AFN called for Manitoba to hold an independent inquiry into the killings that led to countrywide protests demanding that a landfill be searched for the remains of two of the victims.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2024.