Poilievre taps Scheer to serve in new leadership team ahead of Parliament's return
Pierre Poilievre is tapping one of his predecessors to serve as his chief lieutenant in the House of Commons, as the newly minted Conservative leader prepares his party for next week's return of Parliament.
Former party leader Andrew Scheer will serve as Opposition House leader, one of nine key appointments announced today as Poilievre unveiled his new leadership team.
Scheer took over as Conservative leader from former prime minister Stephen Harper in 2017, but resigned two years later after the party came in second during the 2019 federal election.
Aside from Scheer, Poilievre's leadership team is headlined by longtime Conservative MP Tim Uppal and first-term counterpart Melissa Lantsman, who will serve as deputy leaders.
Other notable additions include Kerry-Lynne Findlay as party whip and Pierre Paul-Hus, who takes over as Quebec lieutenant.
Poilievre, who scored a resounding first-ballot victory to become Tory leader on the weekend, announced the new team one week before the House of Commons is scheduled to return to its normal sittings following the summer break.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2022.
Poilievre taps Scheer to serve in new leadership team ahead of Parliament's return
Pierre Poilievre is tapping one of his predecessors to serve as his chief lieutenant in the House of Commons, as the newly minted Conservative leader prepares his party for next week's return of Parliament.
